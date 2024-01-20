Racing Club vs LOSC Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Racing Club face their toughest test yet in the Coupe de France when they play host to LOSC Lille at the Stade Walter Luzi for a place in the round of 16 on Sunday.

While the French National 2 outfit head into the weekend on a run of four consecutive victories, they will need to be at their best if they hope to cause an upset.

Racing Club returned to league action for the first time since the turn of the year last Saturday when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Guingamp II in the National 2.

Guillaume Norbert’s men have now won four games on the spin and are unbeaten in their last six outings across all competitions, claiming five wins and one draw since November’s 1-0 loss to Aubervilliers.

This fine run has seen Racing reach the last 32 of the Coupe de France after brushing aside Laon, Villers Houlgate and Chambly.

Lille, on the other hand, turned in a super team performance in their first Ligue 1 game of the year as they hammered Lorient 3-0 last Sunday.

Prior to that, Paulo Fonseca’s side kicked off their Coupe de France campaign with a heavy 12-0 victory over Golden Lion at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on January 6.

Lille, who are currently fifth in the Ligue 1 table, will look to maintain their 100% record in 2024 and keep their quest for a seventh Coupe de France title alive.

Racing Club vs LOSC Lille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the very first meeting between Racing Club and Lille, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Racing have won all but one of their last six matches across all competition, with a 2-2 draw against Chateaubriant on November 25 being the exception.

Lille are unbeaten in 17 of their last 18 matches since the start of October, claiming 10 wins and seven draws in that time.

Racing Club have lost just one of their last six games on home turf while picking up four wins and one draw since June 2023.

Racing Club vs LOSC Lille Prediction

Despite their fine form, Racing Club are in for a tough 90 minutes against a superior and more experienced Lille side. Fonseca’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are tipping them to come away with another huge victory.

Prediction: Racing Club 0-4 LOSC Lille

Racing Club vs LOSC Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Lille to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Lille’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Racing’s last 10 games)