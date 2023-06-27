Racing Club vs Nublense Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2023

Racing Club will host Nublense at the Estadio Presidente Peron on Wednesday in the final round of the group stages of the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong continental campaign this season despite mixed results in the Argentine top flight of late. They were beaten 2-1 by Brasileiro Serie A side Flamengo in their last group game, with Mathias Rojas' second-half strike sandwiched between goals from their opponents.

Racing sit atop Group A with 10 points from five games. They have already secured knockout football and can confirm top spot with a win on Wednesday.

Nublense, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the Copa Libertadores so far and now have it all to do in their final group game on Wednesday. They held Aucas to a goalless draw in their last group game earlier this month and had the heroics of goalkeeper Nicola Perez to thank for securing the sole point.

The visitors sit third in their group with five points and will be looking to add to that tally this week.

Racing Club vs Nublense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Racing and Nublense. The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in the reverse fixture back in April which the hosts won 2-0.

Racing are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Nublense have the worst offensive record in Group A with a goal tally of three.

Five of La Academia's seven league wins this season have come on home turf.

The hosts have scored nine goals in the Copa Libertadores this season, the highest in Group A so far.

Racing Club vs Nublense Prediction

Racing are on a three-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have picked up two wins and a draw from their last three home games and will be looking forward to Wednesday's game.

Nublense are on a run of three consecutive draws and are winless in their last four outings. They have won just two of their last nine away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Racing Club 2-0 Nublense

Racing Club vs Nublense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Racing

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last five matches)

