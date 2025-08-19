Racing Club vs Penarol Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19th 2025

Racing Club and Penarol return to action in the Copa Libertadores as they lock horns at the Estadio Presidente Perón in the second leg of their last-16 clash on Tuesday. Gustavo Costas’ men will be looking to overturn their first-leg deficit, having suffered a 1-0 defeat when the two sides met in Uruguay last Wednesday.Racing Club were condemned to consecutive defeats for the first time since March as they were beaten 2-1 by Tigre in their Argentine Liga Profesional last Saturday.Prior to that, Costas’ side’s quest for continental glory suffered a blow on Wednesday, when they suffered a 1-0 first leg defeat to Penarol at the Estadio Campeón del Siglo.While Racing will be looking to turn the tie on its head on Tuesday, they will need to be at their best at the Estadio Presidente Perón.As for Penarol, they saw their 100 per cent record in the new Uruguayan Liga AUF come to an end on Saturday, when they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Boston River.Diego Aguirre’s men had won each of their previous six matches across all competitions, including a penalty-shootout win against Nacional in the Liga AUF Intermedio final on July 6.Penarol have set their sights on surpassing their performances from the 2024-25 Copa Libertadores campaign, where they reached the semi-finals before suffering a 6-3 aggregate defeat against Botafogo.Racing Club vs Penarol Head-To-Head and Key NumbersThis will be the second-ever encounter between Racing and Penarol, with the Uruguayan outfit claiming a 1-0 victory when they first met in last week’s reverse fixture.Penarol are unbeaten in 21 of their last 23 matches across all competitions, picking up 18 wins and three draws since the first week of April.Racing have lost all but one of their most recent four home games, with a 3-0 victory over Deportivo Riestra on August 3 being the exception.Penarol are on a run of six back-to-back matches without defeat in the Libertadores, picking up four wins and two draws since April’s 2-1 loss against Velez Sarsfield.Racing Club vs Penarol PredictionWhile Penarol held their own to see out a vital first-leg victory on home turf last week, they will need to show their mettle once again as Racing go in search of a comeback. In fairness, Racing have struggled for consistency of late, but we predict they will put on a show in front of their home supporters and overturn their first-leg deficit to reach the quarter-finals.Prediction: Racing Club 3-1 PenarolRacing Club vs Penarol Betting TipsTip 1: Result - Racing to winTip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in seven of Racing’s last eight matches)Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the hosts’ last eight matches)