Racing Club vs River Plate prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

The group stages of the Copa Sudamericana conclude this week and will see Racing Club host River Plate at the Estadio Presidente Peron on Thursday.

Racing Club have had a strong continental campaign so far and can wrap up knockout qualification this week. They beat Melgar 1-0 in their last game, with Tomas Chancalay scoring the sole goal of the game just before the break.

The Argentine club sit top of the group standings with 12 points from an obtainable 15. They only need a point on Thursday to advance to the knockout stages.

River Plate, on the other hand, have had a poor Copa Sudamericana campaign, winning just one of their five games in the competition this season. They were beaten 2-1 by Cuiaba in their last game, with Walter Clar coming off the bench to score a late consolation goal for the Uruguayan outfit with his first strike for the club.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the group with just three points picked so far. Their continental ambitions have been extinguished but they will now be looking to exit the tournament with a win.

Racing Club vs River Plate Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the second meeting between Racing Club and River Plate. The two sides faced off for the first time in the reverse fixture last month, which the Academy won 1-0.

Racing Club Form Guide (Copa Sudamericana): W-W-L-W-W

River Plate Form Guide (Copa Sudamericana): L-L-W-L-L

Racing Club vs River Plate Team News

Racing Club

Gonzalo Gomez and Enzo Copetti will both serve one-game suspensions here, while Gabriel Arias, Mauricio Martinez and Gabriel Hauche will all miss out with injuries. Matias Rojas has not fully recovered from an injury he picked up against Boca Juniors and could also sit this one out.

Injured: Gabriel Arias, Mauricio Martinez, Gabriel Hauche

Doubtful: Matias Rojas

Suspended: Gaston Gomez, Enzo Copetti

River Plate

Roque Ramirez, Pablo Gonzalez and Robert Herrera will all miss out due to injuries.

Injured: Roque Ramirez, Pablo Gonzalez, Robert Herrera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Racing Club vs River Plate Predicted XI

Racing Club Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matias Tagliamonte; Facundo Mura, Leonardo Sigali, Emiliano Insúa, Eugenio Mena; Leonel Miranda, Aníbal Moreno, Carlos Alcaraz; Edwin Cardona, Tomas Chancalay; Javier Correa

River Plate Predicted XI (4-4-2): Salvador Ichazo; Maxi Pereira, José Aja, Santiago Brunelli, Walter Clar; Gonzalo Napoli, Nicolás Fonseca, Marcos Montiel, Chori Castro; Pablo López, Nicolas Sosa

Racing Club vs River Plate Prediction

Racing Club have lost just one of their last six games across all competitions. They are yet to taste defeat at the Estadio Presidente Peron this year and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this week.

River Plate have lost four of their last five games across all competitions and have won just two of their last nine. We are backing the hosts to win here.

Prediction: Racing Club 2-1 River Plate

