Racing Club vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021 

Racing Club will welcome Sao Paulo to the Estadio Presidente Peron for a matchday three fixture in Group E of the Copa Libertadores.

The two sides currently set the pace in the table, with Sao Paulo occupying top spot, while Racing Club are one place below.

The hosts followed up a 1-1 draw away to Uruguayan side Rentistas with a 2-1 home win against Sporting Cristal in their two continental fixtures so far.

Sao Paulo have won both of their matches in the Copa Libertadores. A 3-0 away win over Sporting Cristal was followed by a 2-0 home win against Rentistas.

🆕🎥



Na #SPFCtv, você confere o primeiro gol de Miranda após o retorno, o pênalti bem cobrado por Luciano e a melhor campanha da primeira fase garantida! Assista > https://t.co/NvlK50BPb0#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/UNP8ohJzSb — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) May 3, 2021

Racing Club vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the sides. They will both be seeking maximum points to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout round.

Racing Club have been in indifferent form, particularly domestically, and have won just two of their last five games in all competitions. Sao Paulo's 2-2 draw away to Corinthians last weekend halted an eight-game winning run in all competitions.

Racing Club form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Sao Paulo form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Racing Club vs Sao Paulo Team News

Racing Club

Three players have been sidelined for the hosts through injuries. S. Fabian Sanchez (ACL), Benjamin Garre (knee) and Marcelo Diaz (Meniscus) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, the duo of Matias Rojas and Pablo Cuadra are both in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Defender Lucas Orban has been suspended for the red card he received against Sporting Cristal.

Injuries: S. Fabian Sanchez, Benjamin Garre, Marcelo Diaz

COVID-19: Matias Roja, Pablo Cuadra

Suspension: Lucas Orban

Sao Paolo

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors. Head coach Hernan Crespo has a relatively full squad to choose from.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

🤩 ¡Imperdible! Se viene otra apasionante semana de CONMEBOL #Libertadores.



📱💻📺 Días, horarios y TV de la fecha 3 de la Fase de Grupos, que comienza este martes. pic.twitter.com/ImKVKioZqh — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) May 3, 2021

Racing Club vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI

Racing Club Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Gabriel Arias (GK); Joaquin Novillo, Nery Dominguez, Juan Caceres; Julian Lopez; Eugenio Mena, Ignacio Piatti, Leonel Miranda, Carlos Alcareaz; Maximiliano Lovera, Enzo Copetti

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Tiago Volpi (GK); Bruno Alves, Miranda, Robert Arboleda; Reinaldo, Lizeiro, Luan, Dani Alves; Pablo, Martin Benitez, Luciano

Racing Club vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Sao Paulo have been in dominant form over the last few months and have several potential game-changers within their ranks.

Racing Club have been impressive at home but that could count for little against their Brazilian visitors. We are predicting a narrow victory for Sao Paulo, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Racing Club 1-2 Sao Paulo