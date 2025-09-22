Racing Club vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2025

Racing Club will entertain Velez Sarsfield at Estadio Presidente Perón in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals on Tuesday. They met in the first leg last week and Racing registered a 1-0 away win.

The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form, winning their three games back since the international break. They met Huracán in the Argentine Primera División last week and registered a 2-0 away win. Duvan Vergara opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, and Matías Zaracho doubled their lead in stoppage time.

Velez returned to winning and goalscoring ways after two games in their previous outing, recording a 2-1 away triumph over San Martín de San Juan in the Argentine Primera Division. Manuel Lanzini gave them the lead in the 10th minute, while Dilan Godoy doubled their lead soon after the break.

Racing Club vs Velez Sarsfield Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 180 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 64 wins. El Fortín have 52 wins and 64 games have ended in draws.

The last four meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with the hosts recording three wins.

Both teams have kept four clean sheets in their last six appearances in the Libertadores.

Racing have won their last three home games in the Libertadores, scoring eight goals while keeping two clean sheets.

Velez Sarsfield are unbeaten in their last four away games in all competitions, recording two wins while keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions, with that loss registered last week.

Racing Club vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction

La Academia have won their last three games while keeping clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. They are on a six-game winning streak at home in this fixture, and are strong favorites.

El Fortín have lost just one of their last eight away games, keeping six clean sheets. They have also failed to score in five games in that period. They have recorded just two wins against the hosts since 2013.

Racing have an impressive home record in this fixture, and considering their current form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Racing Club 2-1 Velez Sarsfield

Racing Club vs Velez Sarsfield Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Racing Club to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

