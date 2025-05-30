Racing de Santander vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1st 2025

Racing de Santander will host Granada at El Sardinero on Sunday in the final round of the 2024-25 Segunda Division regular season. Both sides will be desperate to get the all-important points to confirm qualification for the promotion playoffs on the final day.

Ad

Racing were disappointed to drop points for a fourth consecutive game in the final seconds of last weekend's meeting with Eldense, which ended in a 3-3 draw, leaving their promotion playoffs chances hanging in the balance going into the final matchday. Los Verdiblancos are currently sat in fifth place, three points clear of Sunday’s visitors and only need a draw to confirm a top-six finish.

Granada needed an 89th-minute winner to get all three points in their 2-1 victory over Castellon last time out to mark their 18th league win of the season. The Nazaries had a poor first half of the season but have improved markedly in recent games and will pip their weekend opponents to a playoff spot with maximum points on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Racing de Santander vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 30 previous occasions going into the weekend. Racing have won eight of those meetings, eight ended in draws, while Granada have won the remaining 14.

The hosts have won only two of the last 10 editions of this fixture and have failed to get on the scoresheet in seven of those games.

The visitors have a dominant record in front of goal in recent meetings with Racing, with six goals scored across the last five.

Los Verdiblancos are without a clean sheet in their last eight games.

Granada picked up an easy 3-0 victory when the sides met earlier this season.

Granada (64) and Racing (63) have the third and fourth-best offensive records, respectively in the Spanish second tier this term.

Ad

Racing de Santander vs Granada Prediction

The sides are evenly matched going into the weekend, but Racing will be optimistic that their home advantage will be enough to get the single point they need.

Granada will need to be at their best to get the required victory on Sunday. They have been bright on the road of late, but could just fall short here.

Prediction: Racing de Santander 1-1 Granada

Ad

Racing de Santander vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Six of the hosts' last eight games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More