Racing Ferrol vs Sporting Gijon Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025 

Sporting Gijon visit the Estadio A Malata on Saturday to face off with relegated side Racing Ferrol on the final day of the Segunda Division. With 53 points from 41 games, Gijon are 14th and are coming off a win in their penultimate game.

The Rojiblancos saw off Cartagena 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at home last weekend. Daniel Luna fired Cartagena in front after 25 minutes, but Gijon responded with three goals of their own through Cesar Gelabert, Gaspar Campos and Nacho Martin.

Nacho gave Cartagena hope by cutting the deficit in the 85th minute, but Gijon held them off and claimed all three points.

Meanwhile, Racing will play their last game in the second tier for at least a year, as their relegation has been confirmed. The Galician outfit won only six times all season, conceding a staggering 62 goals - only three sides in the league have conceded more.

Just a week after securing their sixth win of the campaign, a narrow 1-0 win over Cadiz, Ferrol was brought back to earth by Albacete with a 2-0 loss. Nabil Zoubdi and Higinio Marin struck for the hosts, and to exacerbate matters, the Green Devils were also redcued to nine men. Aleksa Puric and David Castro saw red late on and will sit out of the season finale.

Racing Ferrol vs Sporting Gijon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 clashes between the two sides, with Ferrol winning 23 times and losing 14.

Ferrol have won their last three clashes to Gijon and are unbeaten in five.

The Rojiblancos have won this fixture once in seven attempts: a 3-1 home win in June 2006.

Racing Ferrol vs Sporting Gijon Prediction

Gijon added some wind to their sails with their last win and will hope to end their season on a winning note against a side that has already been relegated.

Prediction: Ferrol 0-2 Gijon

Racing Ferrol vs Sporting Gijon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gijon

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

