Racing Santander vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2023

Levante visit the Estadio El Sardinero in Santander to face Racing Santander in the Segunda Division on Saturday, looking to end their winless run.

Since beating Lugo a month ago, the Granotes have failed to win any of their next three league clashes, losing 3-0 to Huesca followed by a pair of 0-0 draws with Albacete and Malaga.

With 56 points from 32 games, the Valencian outfit have dropped to fourth in the table, but remain just two points behind second-placed Granada in their bid for direct promotion to La Liga.

Racing Santander, meanwhile, are down in 17th position with just 38 points from 32 games, but are unbeaten in their last four league games, winning twice.

After beating Andorra and Malaga, Los Verdiblancos have drawn 1-1 against Huesca and Lugo in back-to-back games.

Having only gained promotion to the second division from the Primera División RFEF last season, the Cantabria outfit run the risk of going back down immediately as they sit only five points clear of the bottom four.

However, there's been a visible improvement under Jose Alberto, who took charge of the club in December following Guillermo Fernández Romo's sacking.

In 13 games that he's managed so far, Santander have lost just thrice, including a 1-0 defeat to Linares Deportivo in the Copa Del Rey.

Racing Santander vs Levante Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Since Levante beat Racing Santander 1-0 in November 2010, three of their clashes have ended in draws, while Santander won their most recent encounter in October 2022 (1-0).

Levante are unbeaten in their last two visits to Santander (0-0 in September 2011 and 1-1 April 2011).

Jorge de Frutos was sent off for Levante in their last game and will hence be suspended from Friday's encounter.

Having drawn their last two games, Levante could see a third stalemate in a row for the first time since October 2022 (4).

Racing Santander vs Levante Prediction

Racing Santander might be several places below Levante in the table but their form has improved under their new manager. The side have become tough to score against and will look to frustrate Levante too.

The Frogs are going through a rough patch right now and could drop more points here.

Prediction: Racing Santander 1-1 Levante

Racing Santander vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes