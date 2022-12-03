Racing Santander will host Lugo at El Sardinero on Sunday (December 4) in the Segunda Division.

The hosts have had mixed results this season and find themselves just outside the drop zone asthe midpoint of the campaign approaches. Racing lost 2-1 to Albacete Balompie in their last game, ending the game with nine men. Racing are 17th in the standings with 18 points from 17 games.

Lugo, meanwhile, have not fared much better than their opponents, with manager Hernan Perez Cuesta getting sacked after the teams's first-round exit from the Copa del Rey last month. They played out a 1-1 draw against Levante last time out. with Sebas Moyano opening the scoring for the Albivermellos.

The visitors have picked up just 15 points from 17 games this season and are 20th in the league table.

Racing Santander vs Lugo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Racing and Lugo. Both sides have won twice apiece, while their other four matchups have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in the fixture.

Racing have picked up just seven points at home this season, the fewest in the competition.

Lugo have picked up just five points on the road in the league this season. Only Ibiza (4) and Mirandes (3) have picked up fewer.

Los Racinguistas have the worst offensive record in the league this season, scoring just nine times.

Racing Santander vs Lugo Prediction

Racing are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last seven games across competitions. They have won just one home game all season and could struggle here.

Lugo, meanwhile, are winless in their last six games across competitions. They have lost their last four away games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Racing Santander 1-0 Lugo

Racing Santander vs Lugo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Racing Santander

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last ten games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just two of Lugo's last seven games.)

