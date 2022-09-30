Racing Santander vs Malaga Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022

Racing Santander will play host to Malaga at El Sardinero in Segunda División on Saturday (October 1).

It’s a bottom-of-the-table clash between two struggling teams who have just one win each after seven rounds of games. Santander’s return to the second tier has been far from promising. They sit second from the basement with four points, suffering five losses and registering a draw.

Los Racinguistas won the Primera Federacion (third tier) last term. They signed ten new players ahead of their Segunda Division campaign, including Brazilian Matheus Aias. However, they are yet to yield meaningful results. Although these are early days in the campaign, Racing’s situation is cause for concern.

Malaga, meanwhile, have not fared better either, as they are languishing at the bottom of the standings with four points from seven games. Last season, they narrowly escaped relegation, edning their campaign just above the red zone in 18th spot. They are seemingly poised for another difficult season, as evidenced by their poor start to the new campaign.

Los Albicelestes appointed a new manager last week after sacking Pablo Guede for poor results. Spaniard Pepe Mel has been tasked with reversing the club's poor fortunes. The former West Bromwich Albion manager had a fair start to his stint, drawing against Villarreal B on Saturday.

Racing Santander vs Malaga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Racing boast of 36 seasons in the Segunda Division, while Malaga have played only eight.

The last time Racing beat Malaga (2-1) was in September 2009.

Malaga have beat Racing six times at the El Sardinero since both teams first met in January 2000.

Malaga have been successful once in their last four away games, losing three times, while Racing are yet to win at home this season.

Racing have won only one of their last five games, losing thrice and drawing once.

Malaga have three defeats, one draw and one loss in the same period.

Form Guide: Racing – L-D-W-L-L; Malaga – D-L-L-L-W.

Racing Santander vs Malaga Prediction

Manager Guillermo Romo has said that Racing are in need to boost their confidence. A win over Malaga could help.

The visitors have not tasted victory in their last four outings. Pulling off a shock win in Santander would be a welcome boost for Mel. Racing will likely take only three points against their visitors.

Prediction: Racing Santander 1-0 Malaga

Racing Santander vs Malaga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Racing Santander

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Racing to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Malaga to score - No

