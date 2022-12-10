Racing Santander vs Mirandes Prediction and Betting Tips | December 11, 2022 

Racing Santander will host Mirandes at El Sardinero on Sunday (December 11) in the Segunda Division campaign.

The hosts have endured a difficult campaign, finding themselves dangerously close to the drop zone as the midpoint of the season approaches. Racing lost 1-0 to struggling Ibiza in their last league outing.

They had looked set to come away with a point before their opponents scored a late winner from the spot. Racing are 18th in the standings with 18 points from 19 games. They are just three points above Ibiza at the bottom of the table.

Mirandes, meanwhile, have also had their struggles this season but are enjoying a good run of form and have begun pushing for safety. They played out a 2-2 draw against high-flying Levante last time out, with Roberto Lopez and Juanlu Sanchez getting on the scoresheet.

The visitors sit a place and two points above Racing in the league standings.

Racing Santander vs Mirandes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Racing and Mirandes. The hosts have won seven of those games, while the visitors have won three.

There have been three draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Racing are unbeaten in their last six games in the fixture since 2018.

Mirandes are without a clean sheet in their last four games acrosscompetitions.

Racing have picked up just seven points at home in the league this season, the fewest in the Spanish second tier.

Mirandes are the only team in the Segunda Division this season yet to win on the road.

Racing Santander vs Mirandes Prediction

Racing are on a four-game losing streak and have scored just once. They are winless in their last four games at home and could struggle this weekend.

Mirandes, meanwhile, are on a two-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last nine games across competitions. They have struggled away from home but could pick up all three points here.

Prediction: Racing Santander 0-1 Mirandes

Racing Santander vs Mirandes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mirandes

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the last nine games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last nine matchups.)

