Racing Santander vs Real Zaragoza Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2022

Racing Santander play host to Real Zaragoza at the Estadio El Sardinero in the tenth gameweek of La Liga 2 on Wednesday (October 12).

Los manos are unbeaten in their last five games against the hosts and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Racing returned to winning ways on Sunday, when they narrowly edged out Levante 1-0 away from home.

Before that, they were on a three-game winless run, claiming two draws and a loss. With eight points from nine games, Racing are 19th in the standings, two points above rock-bottom Malaga.

Meanwhile, Zaragoza failed to find their feet last time out, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Oviedo.

They have now failed to taste victory in three outings, dating back to a 1-0 win over Sporting Gijon on September 17. Zaragoza are 16th in the standings, picking up ten points from their opening nine games.

Racing Santander vs Real Zaragoza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Zaragoza have been dominant in this fixture, claiming seven wins from their last 13 meetings.

Racing have managed three wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Zaragoza are unbeaten in the last five meetings against Racing, claiming four wins and a draw since a 1-0 loss in January 2021.

Racing are one of just two teams yet to win at home this season, picking up two draws and as many losses.

Zaragoza are winless in their last three games, picking up two points from nine available.

Racing Santander vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

Considering past results between the two teams, Zaragoza head into the game as slight favourites.

While Los manos have suffered a slump in recent weeks, they take on a Racing side who are yet to win at home this season. So Zaragoza should claim a slender win.

Prediction: Racing Santander 0-1 Real Zaragoza

Racing Santander vs Real Zaragoza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Zaragoza

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of Zaragoza’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

