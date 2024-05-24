Racing Santander vs Real Zaragoza prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2023-24

Racing de Santander will face Real Zaragoza at El Sardinero on Sunday in the penultimate round of the 2023-24 Segunda Division campaign. The home side are enjoying a strong run of form at the moment and are closing in on a place in the promotion playoffs.

They beat Huesca 3-0 in their last match, taking the lead via an own goal before Juan Carlos Arana and substitute Ekain Zenitagoia got on the scoresheet in the second half to seal the win for Jose Alberto's men.

Real Zaragoza, meanwhile, have struggled for results of late and now sit 15th in the league table with 47 points, three points above Amorebieta in the first relegation spot. They played out a 2-2 draw against Racing de Ferrol last time out and had looked set to be headed toward defeat before Sergi Enrich came off the bench to head home the leveler in additional time.

Racing Santander vs Real Zaragoza

There have been 92 meetings between Racing and Zaragoza. The hosts have won 27 of those games while the visitors have won 43 times. There have been 22 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last September which ended 1-1.

Racing Form Guide in Segunda Division: W-W-W-D-D

Zaragoza Form Guide in Segunda Division: D-L-L-D-W

Racing Santander vs Real Zaragoza Team News

Racing

The home side have no injury concerns ahead of the weekend clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zaragoza

The visitors, meanwhile, will be without the services of Raul Guti, Carlos Nieto, Lluis Lopez and Francho Serrano this weekend, with the quartet all out with injuries.

Injured: Raul Guti, Carlos Nieto, Lluis Lopez, Francho Serrano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Racing Santander vs Real Zaragoza Predicted XI

Racing Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jokin Ezkieta; Dani Fernandez, Manu Hernando, German Sanchez, Saul Garcia; Jordi Mboula, Aritz Aldasoro, Ivan Morante, Lago Junior; Inigo Vicente, Juan Carlos Arana

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Cristian Alvarez; Fran Gamez, Alejandro Frances, Jair Amador, Quentin Lecoeuche; Jaume Grau; Victor Mollejo, Lucas Terrer, Maikel Mesa, Adrian Liso; Ivan Azon Monzon

Racing Santander vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

Racing are on a three-game winning streak after going winless in their four games prior. They have lost just one of their last seven home games and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Zaragoza, meanwhile, are on a four-game winless streak and have won just two of their last 15 matches. They have won just once on the road all year and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Racing 2-0 Zaragoza