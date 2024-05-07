Racing vs Argentinos Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2024 

Racing Montevideo welcome Argentinos Juniors to Estadio Centenario for a Copa Sudamericana clash on Tuesday (May 7th). The hosts will be looking to bounce back from a 4-2 defeat away to Nacional in the Uruguayan Primera Division.

Antonio Galeano and Oscar Quinonez (own goal) scored either side of Jonathan Urretaviscaya to help Nacional take a 2-1 lead into the break. Juan Izquierdo and Federico Santander scored second half goals to make the victory more comfortable.

Argentinos, meanwhile, suffered a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Velez Sarsfield in the semifinal of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional following a goalless stalemate in regulation time.

El Bicho will now turn their focus to the continental competition, where their last game saw them claim maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Corinthians a fortnight ago. Racing's last game in the Sudamericana saw them share the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Nacional Asuncion.

The stalemate saw them drop to second spot in Group F having garnered five points from three games. Argentinos lead the way at the summit on six points.

Racing vs Argentinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Racing Montevideo claimed a 3-0 away victory in the reverse fixture last month.

Four of Argentinos' last six competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Racing's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Argentinos' last six away games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Racing's last six competitive games have produced an average of 10.8 corner kicks.

Racing vs Argentinos Prediction

Racing have a shot at claiming top spot in the group by winning this game. They saw their eight-game unbeaten run come to an end over the weekend having drawn four games each in this sequence.

Argentinos currently hold a one-point advantage at the summit of the standings but a loss here could see them drop to third spot if Corinthians claim maximum points against bottom-placed Nacional. Pablo Guede's side also lost their most recent game and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Both sides tend to find the back of the net when these two sides are in action and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Racing 1-1 Argentinos

Racing vs Argentinos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks