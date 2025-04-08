Racing vs Bucaramanga Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2025

Racing Club and Bucaramanga will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores fixture on Thursday (April 10th). The game will be played at Estadio Juan Domingo Peron.

The hosts will be looking to build on the 4-1 thrashing they handed to Banfield at the same venue in the Argentine Torneo Betano over the weekend. Adrian Martinez scored a hat-trick to put them 3-0 up 10 minutes into the second half, while Santiago Solari added a fourth in the 76th minute. Agustin Alaniz scored a consolation strike for the visitors in injury time.

Bucaramanga, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Deportes Tolima in the Colombian Primera A. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Frank Castaneda's 39th-minute strike. Andres Arroyo equalized 10 minutes into the second half, while Adrin Osorio scored the match-winner with nine minutes left on the clock.

The Leopards will shift their focus to the continent, having kick-started their Libertadores campaign with a 3-3 draw at home to Colo Colo. Racing claimed a 3-0 away win over Fortaleza to go top of Group E while their visitors are third.

Racing vs Bucaramanga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Bucaramanga's last five games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Racing have won four of their last five competitive games (one loss).

Bucaramanga's last five away games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Racing's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Racing vs Bucaramanga Prediction

Racing Club boosted their chances of advancing to the knockout rounds with their victory in Brazil on matchday one. They will be heavily fancied to win a second game in front of their fans.

Bucaramanga, for their part, have been indifferent over the last few months, with an even record of two wins, draws, and losses apiece across their last six games.

Racing Club's form, coupled with home advantage, gives them an edge and we are backing Gustavo Costas' side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Racing 3-1 Bucaramanga

Racing vs Bucaramanga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Racing Club to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

