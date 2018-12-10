Racism Row: Liverpool player Rhian Brewster comes forward to support Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has received support from several of his teammates as well as fellow professional footballers from rival teams after he made a statement on his Instagram page addressing the abuse that was aimed at him during Manchester City's loss to Chelsea.

Sterling posted screenshots from Daily Mail articles this morning, both of stories reporting on Manchester City players buying houses for their mothers. Sterling highlighted the difference in tone and said that this helps to "fuel racism".

"Look how the newspapers get their message across for the young black player and then for the young white player," Sterling said in his statement.

Since making the statement on social media this morning, his teammates, as well as other public figures including Ben Stokes and Gary Lineker.

Rhian Brewster has suffered racist abuse himself, which he has bravely opened up about.

And now he’s given his support to Raheem Sterling.

Another day another racist incident. Embarrassing for it be happening twice in two weeks in England. Just when you thought things had changed for the better... #LetsKickRacismOutOfFootball — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) December 9, 2018

Sterling's former teammate from their time at Liverpool, Martin Skrtel, also commented "well said bro".

Other footballers to show their support include Phil Foden, Demarai Gray, Ederson, Nathan Redmond, Andre Gray, Saido Berahino, Eni Aluko and Yannick Bolasie.

You can see Sterling's post here:

This is what Raheem says:

"Good morning I just want to say , I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to heard I will speak up. Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don\u2019t expect no better. For example you have two young players starting out there careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing. Which is buy a new house for there mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are, but look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white payer. I think this in unacceptable both innocent have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded. This young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an aggressive behaviour, so for all the news papers that don\u2019t understand why people are racist in this day and age all i have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an give all players an equal chance."

