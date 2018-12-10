×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Racism Row: Liverpool player Rhian Brewster comes forward to support Raheem Sterling

Javier Barnez
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
10   //    10 Dec 2018, 16:43 IST

Raheem Sterling has received support from several of his teammates as well as fellow professional footballers from rival teams
Raheem Sterling has received support from several of his teammates as well as fellow professional footballers from rival teams

Raheem Sterling has received support from several of his teammates as well as fellow professional footballers from rival teams after he made a statement on his Instagram page addressing the abuse that was aimed at him during Manchester City's loss to Chelsea.

Sterling posted screenshots from Daily Mail articles this morning, both of stories reporting on Manchester City players buying houses for their mothers. Sterling highlighted the difference in tone and said that this helps to "fuel racism".

"Look how the newspapers get their message across for the young black player and then for the young white player," Sterling said in his statement.

Since making the statement on social media this morning, his teammates, as well as other public figures including Ben Stokes and Gary Lineker.

Rhian Brewster has suffered racist abuse himself, which he has bravely opened up about.

And now he’s given his support to Raheem Sterling.

Sterling's former teammate from their time at Liverpool, Martin Skrtel, also commented "well said bro".

Other footballers to show their support include Phil Foden, Demarai Gray, Ederson, Nathan Redmond, Andre Gray, Saido Berahino, Eni Aluko and Yannick Bolasie.

Advertisement

You can see Sterling's post here:


View this post on Instagram

Good morning I just want to say , I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to heard I will speak up. Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don’t expect no better. For example you have two young players starting out there careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing. Which is buy a new house for there mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are, but look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white payer. I think this in unacceptable both innocent have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded. This young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an aggressive behaviour, so for all the news papers that don’t understand why people are racist in this day and age all i have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an give all players an equal chance.

A post shared by Raheem Sterling x 😇 (@sterling7) on

This is what Raheem says:

"Good morning I just want to say , I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to heard I will speak up. Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don\u2019t expect no better. For example you have two young players starting out there careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing. Which is buy a new house for there mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are, but look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white payer. I think this in unacceptable both innocent have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded. This young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an aggressive behaviour, so for all the news papers that don\u2019t understand why people are racist in this day and age all i have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an give all players an equal chance."
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Leisure Reading
Javier Barnez
CONTRIBUTOR
I'm a Barcelona fan who started watching football back in 2007.
Man City's Raheem Sterling says media coverage fuels racism
RELATED STORY
Why Has It Taken Raheem Sterling To Suffer Racial...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea and police look into alleged Sterling racism
RELATED STORY
5 youngsters who can return Liverpool to their glory days
RELATED STORY
Kick It Out condemns alleged racist abuse of Sterling
RELATED STORY
Sterling hits out at media coverage of black players
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Raheem Sterling has come of age and Gareth...
RELATED STORY
4 former Chelsea players currently playing for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Police investigate whether City's Sterling racially abused
RELATED STORY
Looking through the eyes of Raheem Sterling against Spain
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us