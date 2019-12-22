Raiola's pivotal in Haaland deal, Chelsea leading Red Devils in Jadon Sancho race, and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup 22nd December 2019

Shashi Choudhary FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

SSC Napoli v KRC Genk: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup.

Manchester United take on Watford tonight with Paul Pogba making his long-awaited return to the squad. While Pogba's return is good news for Ole Gunner Solskjaer, the United manager must be counting down the days to January Transfer Window and hope to sign some new players.

We look at some of the best Manchester United transfer stories making the headlines today.

Raiola demands £12million to broker Haaland's transfer

Raiola is Haaland's agent

Super agent Mino Raiola has demanded a fee of £12million to help broker a transfer deal for Erling Haaland to Manchester United, reports Daily Express. There are 4 teams in the race to sign Haaland next month and Raiola holds the key in this transfer, as he wants the best for his client and will eventually advise the striker on his next club.

It is believed that Raiola is looking to sweeten his relationship with Ed Woodward after Real Madrid backed away from signing Paul Pogba in January. Pogba seemed certain to leave United next month but tides have changed and Haaland might become Raiola's gift for the Red Devils if they pay £12m as his agent commission.

Christian Eriksen will turn down Manchester United again

FC Internazionale v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group B

After turning down Manchester United in the summer, it is believed that Christian Eriksen will reject Manchester United's transfer offer yet again in January. A report from Daily Mirror reckons that Eriksen is still keen on playing for Real Madrid and is willing to become a free agent to further appeal to Los Blancos.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is ready to sell Eriksen for anything between £20-25million but the playmaker is not expected to switch clubs in January and instead is ready to the playing the waiting game and seal a move to Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Arsenal to rival Man United for Dries Mertens

SS Lazio v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Napoli are ready to let their star striker Dries Mertens leave in January for as little as £10million with Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United interested. Napoli's decision comes as a surprise for everyone given the Mertens's form this season. The 32-year-old striker has managed 9 goals and 4 assists in the 2019-20 campaign so far.

Manchester United and Arsenal are looking to reinforce their attack and see the Belgian striker as the ideal short term signing who can score goals and give their team a strong end to the season.