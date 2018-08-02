Ranking the 5 best Liverpool debuts

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.78K // 02 Aug 2018, 16:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mo Salah scored on his debut for Liverpool.

With the Premier League season fast approaching, we take a look at the debuts of all the players who joined their new clubs during the summer transfer window. More often than not, the first run of games a new signing plays for his club indicate how he will fare in his new surroundings. All the big-money signings will want to get off to the best possible start for their new clubs and justify their price tags.

One club, in particular, did more business than the rest of their rivals. That club is Liverpool, who splashed the cash during this off-season and significantly strengthened their squad. Marquee signings Naby Keita, Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri will all want to impress from the get-go.

Last season we saw debut goals from the new attacking stars of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United on the opening weekend. However, there will be an extra bit of pressure for the Reds' big buys to start well, mainly because of the amount of money spent on them. If the likes of Alisson, Keita or any other debutant shines in their first game, they would join a pretty illustrious list of players who impressed on debut for Liverpool.

The list ranges from Academy graduates to goalkeepers, to big money signings, all of whom made an excellent first impression at Anfield. There have been so many excellent Liverpool debuts over the years, that the likes of Luis Suarez and Robbie Fowler, both of whom scored in their first games for the club, could not make this list. Here are five of the most impressive Liverpool debuts in the Premier League era.

#5 Michael Owen (1997)

Michael Owen v Wimbledon

The former England international was one of the best young players to ever play for Liverpool and his rapid pace and fearsome finishing struck fear in the heart of defences across England. Michael Owen was extremely talented and showed a whole lot of it in the first few years of his footballing career. The 2001 Ballon d'Or winner could never reach the same heights after leaving Liverpool though, as he did at Anfield. Owen, along with Steven Gerrard, was hailed as one of the best youth products in Liverpool history.

His ascension from young talent to global superstar began in May 1997, when the then 17-year-old came on as a substitute with Liverpool trailing 2-0 at Wimbledon. Owen's impact was felt immediately. It took 16 minutes for Michael Owen to score a goal, making him the Reds' youngest ever goalscorer. Owen would consistently produce moments of magic for Liverpool until 2004, when he moved to Real Madrid.

1 / 5 NEXT