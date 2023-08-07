Rakow vs Aris Limassol Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th August 2023 

Aris Limassol continue their push for a first Champions League appearance with a clash against Rakow in the first leg of their third qualifying round encounter.

Aleksey Shpilevsky's side have been on a rampage since the start of the season. They won the Cypriot Super Cup final by overcoming Omonia 2-0, before a stunning 11-5 aggregate victory over BATE Borisov in the last round of the qualifiers.

Limassol won the home leg 6-2 before another pulsating 5-3 victory in the Belarus leg to canter into the next round. The Cypriot outfit will be confident of their chances here against Rakow, whose encouraging start to the season has fizzled out lately.

The Medallions began the season with a convincing 3-0 victory over Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Ekstraklasa, the Polish top division, before seeing off Qarabag 3-2 in Europe. In the return leg, Rakow were held to a 1-1 draw, but advanced 4-2 in aggregate, before a 2-2 draw with Warta Poznan in the league.

Rakow vs Aris Limassol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official encounter between Rakow and Aris Limassol.

In two qualifying matches away from home in their history, Aris Limassol have won one and lost one: 3-0 defeat vs Neftci Baku in 2022 and 5-3 win vs BATE Borisov in 2023.

Rakow have not lost a single European qualifier at home, drawing twice and then winning six in a row.

Rakow have kept six clean sheets in eight European qualifiers at home.

Neither Rakow nor Aris Limassol have ever played in a major European competition before.

Aris Limassol's Leo Bengtsson, Yannick Gomis and Mariusz Stepinski scored in both legs of their clash against Qarabag, and are now looking to score in their third game in a row.

Rakow vs Aris Limassol Prediction

Rakow have a terrific record at home in European games, having never lost at home and winning each of their last six. The Polish side will therefore enter the tie without any apprehension against a free-scoring Aris Limassol side.

However, Limassol are no pushovers either, scoring 11 goals in their last two-legged European qualifier. The Cypriot side will no doubt give Rakow a serious run for their money but a victory might be tough.

Expect sparks to fly here, with the sides playing out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Rakow 2-2 Aris Limassol

Rakow vs Aris Limassol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes