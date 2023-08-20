Rakow vs Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22, 2023

Rakow entertain Copenhagen at the GIEKSA Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Tuesday (August 22).

The hosts kicked off their qualifying campaign in the first round last month and have won five of their six games. In their previous round, Rakow beat Limassol 3-1 on aggregate.

Having secured a place in the playoffs, they're guaranteed to play in a UEFA-affiliated competition for the first time. A win will see them play in the Champions League, while a defeat will see them in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, kickstarted their qualifying campaign in the second round, where they beat Sparta Prague 4-2 win on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate draw. They made it to the group stage of the competition last season via the playoffs and will look to do so for the second straight year.

Rakow vs Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Rakow meet a Danish team for the first time, while Copenhagen meet a Polish opponent for the 11th time, winning thrice and losing four times.

Rakow have suffered just one defeat in nine games across competitions and have won four of their last five home games.

Copenhagen are unbeaten in 16 games across competitions, including friendlies, winning 14.

Copenhagen have scored at least twice in 12 of their last 14 games across competitions.

Rakow vs Copenhagen Prediction

Rakow are unbeaten in five home games, winning four, scoring 12 times and conceding five times. They're unbeaten at home in European qualifiers, winning seven of nine games.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen are unbeaten in 16 games across competitions and have won their last nine away outings. They're unbeaten in their last six away games in European qualifiers, winning four.

Copenhagen have looked sharp in recent games, and considering their away form, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Rakow 1-2 Copenhagen

Rakow vs Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Copenhagen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Diogo Goncalves to score or assist any time - Yes