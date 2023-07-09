Rakow vs Flora Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11th 2023 

Rakow Czestochowa will welcome Flora Talinn to the Miejski Stadion for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie on Tuesday.

The home side booked their spot in the first round of the qualifiers as Polish Ekstraklasa champions. Flora qualified as Estonian Mesitriliiga champions.

Tuesday's visitors are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Paide in the league on Friday.

Rakow were last in competitive action when they wrapped up their league campaign with a 1-1 draw against Zaglebie Lubin on home turf in May.

They have played a series of preseason friendlies in preparation for the new campaign. Their most recent game saw them claim a 2-1 friendly win over Universitatea Cluj last Wednesday.

The Medallions will turn their attention to the continent as they aim to qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time. The winner of this tie will face either Lincoln Red Imps or Qarabag in the second round of the qualifiers.

Rakow vs Flora Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Flora's last five games have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Rakow have never qualified for the group stage of any European club competition.

Flora became the first Estonian club to participate in European competition when they qualified for the group stage of the Conference League in 2021.

Eight of Rakow's last 10 competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Flora are currently on a 12-game unbeaten streak in away games, winning nine games in this sequence.

Rakow vs Flora Prediction

Rakow defied expectations to win a maiden league crown last season and they will be looking to build on their triumph. However, their lack of experience on the continent means they are the unseeded team in this tie but are still the strong favorites to progress.

Flora have been in league action for the last few months and being in competitive action could give them an edge.

Rakow's claim to league glory was predicated on a tight defense and compact style, particularly in front of their fans. We are backing their defensive solidity to be on display in a routine win.

Prediction: Rakow 2-0 Flora

Rakow vs Flora Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rakow to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

