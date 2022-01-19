Ralf Rangnick delivers initial Manchester United squad assessment and potential list of transfer targets to club's hierarchy - Reports

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has made an early assessment of his players at Old Trafford.

The German tactician was appointed interim manager on a six-month contract back in December 2021. An important part of his deal included working as a consultant for two years following the conclusion of his managerial duties.

He will be stationed with the duties of assessing the team and advising on all things football at United. Another change in dynamic in this situation will be who Rangnick will be reporting to.

With Ed Woodward set to leave the club at the end of this month, Manchester United's Richard Arnold will be appointed as the club's new CEO. Rangnick will be making all his reports to him.

Rangnick's first report reportedly came through and it did not make for good reading for some players.

Club captain Harry Maguire and his compatriots Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw have all been labeled below-par by Rangnick by Manchester United's standards.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Reports claim Ralf Rangnick told Man Utd chiefs he wants to replace Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka 🤯 Reports claim Ralf Rangnick told Man Utd chiefs he wants to replace Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka 🤯❌mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/mjC8IHvUjZ

The current United boss does not believe the trio can take the club forward and has asked the club to make the required adjustments. Rangnick's report also includes the names of defenders from other clubs who the German believes can take United in the right direction.

One such name is that of Max Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The defender is enjoying a good season at Molineaux and has reportedly now had his name shortlisted by Rangnick.

Rangnick impressed with Manchester United midfielder Fred

Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Fred has come under a lot of flak since joining the club from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2018. Although his game has been error-prone at times, Fred has always put in heavy-duty shifts whenever called upon.

It seems to have impressed Rangnick, who has overlooked Fred's mistakes because of his desire to play for the badge. The German has nonetheless recommended the club look into Amadou Haidara as well.

The RB Leipzig midfielder is only 23 years old and is a highly-rated player in Germany at the moment. The Red Devils currently lack a midfield powerhouse who can filter the play and distribute the ball, while making dirty tackles when needed.

Haidara could be a perfect fit for that role and Rangnick has made his position clear on the player in his report.

