Ralf Rangnick names Manchester United captain for Champions League clash against Young Boys

Ralf Rangnick spoke to the Manchester United club media ahead of their match against Young Boys in the Champions League. He talked about rotating players and the captain's choice for the game.

Manchester United currently sit at the top of their group in the Champions League. Hence, it is likely that Ralf Rangnick will be tempted to rest a few first-team players. Club captain Harry Maguire is likely to be one of them.

In the absence of Maguire, Bruno Fernandes has taken up the captain's armband for Manchester United. However, even Fernandes seems likely to be rested. Rangnick has revealed that Nemanja Matic will lead the side in the Champions League on Wednesday.

He also revealed that goalkeeper Dean Henderson and midfielder Donny van de Beek will start the game.

Paddy Keogh @OddsOnFPL



So far Rangnick has confirmed that Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic and Dean Henderson will all be starting tomorrow.



#MUFC #UCL Ralf Rangnick confirms that Nemanja Matic will be the Man United captain tomorrow against Young Boys Bern.So far Rangnick has confirmed that Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic and Dean Henderson will all be starting tomorrow. Ralf Rangnick confirms that Nemanja Matic will be the Man United captain tomorrow against Young Boys Bern.So far Rangnick has confirmed that Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic and Dean Henderson will all be starting tomorrow.#MUFC #UCL https://t.co/Rn5ybXPGQM

Matic has captained the side once before. It was during United's 1-0 loss to West Ham in the EFL cup that saw the Red Devils exit the competition.

He was also present during Rangnick's pre-match interview. Speaking about the responsibility, he said:

“That was not even a dream because, when you start from a small village in Serbia, when you play for a team that has only one ball for one year and you just play with one ball!”

He added:

“I was dreaming to maybe play in the Serbian division, maybe Red Star Belgrade, but I am at Manchester United. It is kind of a dream. I am very proud because of that and, for sure, I take all the armbands to my home and that one will be framed.”

It will be a great opportunity for Matic to prove his worth in the side under the new manager. Ahead of the winter transfer window, he, along with van de Beek and Henderson, will look to make an impression on Rangnick.

Is Champions League a realistic goal for Manchester United this season?

With the struggles of Manchester United this season, the Champions League title seems like a dream. However, is it really that far?

The Red Devils are already at the top of their group. This means they will be handed a relatively easy draw in the Round of 16.

There are many favorites for the Champions League title. This includes the likes of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City. However, United also possess the star power to impress.

They also have Cristiano Ronaldo, who is known for his heroics in the competition. He has scored for United in each of their matches in the Champions League so far this season as well.

TR. @TotalRonnie Cristiano Ronaldo became the only player in the history of Champions League to score in every UCL group stage match back in 2017.



If he scores against Young Boys this week, he'll do it again for two clubs. Cristiano Ronaldo became the only player in the history of Champions League to score in every UCL group stage match back in 2017.If he scores against Young Boys this week, he'll do it again for two clubs. https://t.co/trA4i8o9Iy

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see how far Ronaldo will be able to lead Manchester United in the Champions League.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar