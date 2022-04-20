Ralf Rangnick provides update on Paul Pogba after Manchester United midfielder limps off due to injury against Liverpool

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has given an update on Paul Pogba. The French midfielder incurred an injury during the Red Devils' 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Pogba lasted just a mere ten minutes before pulling up in discomfort. He was subsequently replaced by Jesse Lingard.

Rangnick has now updated fans on Pogba's situation, saying that he may miss Manchester United's vital next two games.

He told MUTV (via UnitedInFocus):

“He pulled a calf muscle. I fear he will not be available for Arsenal or for Chelsea.”

United need to bounce back from a devastating defeat quickly. They trail Tottenham Hotspur in the race for fourth by three points, having played one more game.

With just six games remaining of the season, Pogba may have played his last game for Manchester United against Liverpool. His future is under intense speculation with his contract at Old Trafford set to expire in the summer.

Paul Pogba to be one of many departures for Manchester United's rebuild

It seems likely that this will be Paul Pogba's last season playing for the Red Devils.

According to Todofichajes (via DeadlineDayLive) he has already agreed a four-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain. Hence, he is likely to be one of the many exits United could face this summer under the likely tutelage of Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman is on the verge of being confirmed as Manchester United's next permanent manager (per Fabrizio Romano). He will oversee what Ralf Rangnick anticipates to be a huge overhaul of the squad.

Speaking after the demoralizing defeat to Liverpool, the German coach told reporters (via Romano):

“There will be a rebuild here. Six, seven, maybe ten new players will come."

He commented further on the need for the squad to be overhauled, saying (via UtdDistrict):

“There will be a rebuild for sure, that was obvious in the first three or four weeks for me.”

This news may be a silver lining for United fans who have wanted to see the squad revamped for a number of years.

With multiple players' contracts expiring and many squad members on the fringes of first-team football, it seems only right that United transform this summer.

Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Lee Grant and Jesse Lingard are all likely to join Pogba in exiting the Old Trafford side. There is also speculation over Marcus Rashford, who is reportedly unhappy with the situation at the club.

Rumors have emerged that Ten Hag could be set to drop Harry Maguire as club-captain and is targeting Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and Ajax's Jurrien Timber.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future is also uncertain but Romano reports that he is waiting to see what project Erik ten Hag wants to implement.

He will likely be joined by a new striker with Darwin Nunez said to be a top target for the club.

