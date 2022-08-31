Ralf Rangnick recommended Manchester United to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in January - Reports 

Former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick had recommended to the Red Devils board that they sell Cristiano Ronaldo in January, according to reports.

Adam Crafton of The Athletic claims that then-interim boss Rangnick had recognized the limitations of the forward in a modern system. The Portuguese was unable to cope with the German boss' high-pressing system, prompting the latter to recommend that the legendary forward move on.

However, United's board felt that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's individual goalscoring record was strong and should therefore stay at the club. They also felt that there wouldn't be a market for the 37-year-old attacker in the notoriously difficult January window.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's return last summer, he scored 24 times in 38 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils. However, his club endured a disappointing season. They finished sixth in the Premier League and had their worst points total in a season (58).

The board resisted Rangnick's request to sell the Portuguese superstar as they felt he was too important to the team.

Ronaldo has been consistently linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer as he is reportedly keen on a return to Champions League football.

Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the bench again for United against Leicester City

Following a disastrous start to the campaign, United appear to have kickstarted their season with back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Southampton.

They face Leicester City next on Thursday, September 1, with Brendan Rodgers' side still searching for their first win of the season following a desperate summer.

Former England and Arsenal playmaker Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo will be benched for the encounter once again. He further stated that he would be surprised if the Portuguese icon stays at Old Trafford beyond the transfer deadline.

Merson predicted a 2-2 draw for the clash at the King Power Stadium and told Sportskeeda:

"People are getting a little carried away with Manchester United because of their result against Liverpool, but you have to keep in mind that their performance against Southampton wasn't great. If that game had ended in a draw, no one would have complained!"

"I see goals in this one, so I'm going for a 2-2 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start the last two games and Manchester United have won, so I expect him to be on the bench this time around as well. His future is still not sorted and I'd be shocked if he stays at the club beyond the transfer window."

Ronaldo still has a year left on his current contract but has started just one of the club's first four Premier League games so far this season.

