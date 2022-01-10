Ralf Rangnick stunned by lack of unity and egos in current Manchester United squad: Reports

Ralf Rangnick's appointment as interim manager in November showed intent from Manchester United . The club clearly wanted to match up to the high credentials of the current managers at Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Daily Mail has, however, claimed that a ‘stunned’ Rangnick has been shocked at the extent of the internal discord at the club. Rangnick has inherited the most expensive squad in the current Premier League. But the team has massively misfired this season on several occasions. The arrival of the new coach has not led to any noticeable improvement.

Rangnick's entourage was shocked that the physical condition of the squad was lower than expected. There was a lack of cohesiveness in the team, and a lot of internal friction is preventing them from performing. A clash of egos and constant sulking from senior players are making things worse for Manchester United.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball "They are at least trying"



Ralf Rangnick comments on whether Man United players have bought in to his style of football "They are at least trying"Ralf Rangnick comments on whether Man United players have bought in to his style of football https://t.co/8oI8Pyuhxu

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw was left frustrated by the lack of unity showcased on the pitch by the Manchester United line-up, which resulted in their shocking defeat to Wolves at home. The England international said:

"I didn't think we were all there together, you look at the players we have, we have unbelievable quality but sometimes quality is not enough. We need to bring the intensity and more motivation. Inside the dressing room, we know what we want but out on the pitch we need to give 100 per cent." - H/T SkySports.

A Sky Sports source claims that a few cliques have developed within the United dressing room. Some players are also finding it challenging to play in Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 formation.

The discordant nature of the squad has left the manager in a very tough situation. It is proving difficult for Rangnick to convince prima donnas like Cristiano Ronaldo , Bruno Fernandes , and Harry Maguire to participate in high octane 'rock 'n' roll football.'

The team has talent, and Rangnick is more than capable of channeling their craft through a tactical game plan. A good cup run and by a top-four finish would be the ideal targets for the interim manager. The squad needs to trust the guide to find their lost path.

Rangnick's challenges at Manchester United

Many feel that there have been marginal changes in Manchester United's approach to the game since Rangnick's arrival in November. Yes, the team has implemented pressing, but sporadically and not to a great impact.

Known as the "Godfather of Gegenpressing," Rangnick is known to be a very thorough coach. But in hindsight,he is probably finding out that he might have expected the job to be less tougher than it actually is.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Roy Hodgson says it can't be easy for Ralf Rangnick to deal with 'big egos' at 🗣️ "It really is quite simply a man-management problem."Roy Hodgson says it can't be easy for Ralf Rangnick to deal with 'big egos' at #MUFC , and it could be 'impossible' to keep everyone happy. 🗣️ "It really is quite simply a man-management problem." Roy Hodgson says it can't be easy for Ralf Rangnick to deal with 'big egos' at #MUFC, and it could be 'impossible' to keep everyone happy. https://t.co/W7vikKdTZz

There are also always some question marks regarding the authority that an interim manager has. Rangnick has a two-year consultancy contract after the summer giving the impression that he is a stop-gap option right now. Moreover, the current squad bears the fingerprints of the five managers for its composition who preceded Rangnick.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United's players know that the current boss probably won't be around long before the club finds a permanent solution. This mindset might be having a negative influence on the performances. It is critical that the manager discovers the right balance and establishes order. He needs traction to eliminate the corrupt idea of individualism from the outfit.

Edited by S Chowdhury