Randers vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Fresh off the back of sealing a spot in the UEFA Champions League group stages, Copenhagen return to action in the Danish Superliga when they visit the Randers Stadium to face Randers on Sunday. Rasmus Bertelsen’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last eight games against the home side and will be looking to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Ad

Randers failed to arrest their slump last Sunday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against newly-promoted FC Fredericia at Monjasa Park.

Bertelsen’s side have lost three back-to-back matches, conceding six goals and scoring twice, having picked up two wins and one draw from their opening three games of the new campaign.

While Randers will be looking to bounce back this weekend, next up is the stern challenge of an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last eight attempts since a 1-0 victory in April 2023.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Copenhagen sealed their return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2023-24 campaign in midweek when they picked up a 2-0 home victory over Basel to complete a 3-1 win over the Swiss powerhouse in their playoff clash.

Jacob Neestrup’s men now turn their focus to Supeliga, where they have enjoyed a solid start to the new season, claiming four wins and one draw from their first six matches.

Ad

Having clinched a record 16th league title last season, Copenhagen look set to retain the crown this term as they already lead the way at the top of the table with 13 points from the first 18 available.

Randers vs FC Copenhagen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Copenhagen hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 36 of the last 60 meetings between the two teams.

Randers have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Copenhagen are on a run of three consecutive victories over Bertelsen’s men and are unbeaten in their last eight meetings (6W, 2D) since a 1-0 defeat in April 2023.

Randers have failed to win seven of their most recent nine Superliga games, losing six and claiming one draw since May 18.

Ad

Randers vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

With the thrill from their Champions League qualification still in the air, Copenhagen will head into the weekend in high spirits as they look to build an early lead at the top of the table.

Despite having less rest time than the hosts, Neestrup’s men's quality and experience should prove decisive at the Randers Stadium and we fancy them to extend their dominance over the hosts.

Ad

Prediction: Randers 1-3 FC Copenhagen

Randers vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Copenhagen to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More