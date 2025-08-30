Randers vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Fresh off the back of sealing a spot in the UEFA Champions League group stages, Copenhagen return to action in the Danish Superliga when they visit the Randers Stadium to face Randers on Sunday. Rasmus Bertelsen’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last eight games against the home side and will be looking to extend their dominance in this fixture.
Randers failed to arrest their slump last Sunday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against newly-promoted FC Fredericia at Monjasa Park.
Bertelsen’s side have lost three back-to-back matches, conceding six goals and scoring twice, having picked up two wins and one draw from their opening three games of the new campaign.
While Randers will be looking to bounce back this weekend, next up is the stern challenge of an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last eight attempts since a 1-0 victory in April 2023.
Meanwhile, Copenhagen sealed their return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2023-24 campaign in midweek when they picked up a 2-0 home victory over Basel to complete a 3-1 win over the Swiss powerhouse in their playoff clash.
Jacob Neestrup’s men now turn their focus to Supeliga, where they have enjoyed a solid start to the new season, claiming four wins and one draw from their first six matches.
Having clinched a record 16th league title last season, Copenhagen look set to retain the crown this term as they already lead the way at the top of the table with 13 points from the first 18 available.
Randers vs FC Copenhagen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Copenhagen hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 36 of the last 60 meetings between the two teams.
- Randers have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.
- Copenhagen are on a run of three consecutive victories over Bertelsen’s men and are unbeaten in their last eight meetings (6W, 2D) since a 1-0 defeat in April 2023.
- Randers have failed to win seven of their most recent nine Superliga games, losing six and claiming one draw since May 18.
Randers vs FC Copenhagen Prediction
With the thrill from their Champions League qualification still in the air, Copenhagen will head into the weekend in high spirits as they look to build an early lead at the top of the table.
Despite having less rest time than the hosts, Neestrup’s men's quality and experience should prove decisive at the Randers Stadium and we fancy them to extend their dominance over the hosts.
Prediction: Randers 1-3 FC Copenhagen
Randers vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Copenhagen to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes)