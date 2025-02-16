Randers vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2025

Randers and FC Copenhagen bring round 18 of the Danish Superliga to an end when they lock horns at the Cepheus Park Randers on Monday. Rasmus Bertelsen’s side will head into the game looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last five meetings since April 2023.

Randers made it two wins from two to wrap up their mid-season friendly schedule as they thrashed Kryvbas 5-1 when the two teams met at the Pinatar Arena Football Center a fortnight ago.

Bertelsen’s men now turn their attention to the Superliga, where they have won five of their last six matches and are unbeaten in 11 of 12 since losing back-to-back games against Silkeborg and Sonderjyske in August.

With 30 points from 17 matches, Randers are currently fifth in the Superliga standings, level on points with fourth-placed Brondby.

Elsewhere, Copenhagen suffered a slight blow in their quest to reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Heidenheim in the first leg of their knockout-stage playoff clash last Thursday.

Jacob Neestrup’s side now return to action in the Superliga, where they are on a nine-game unbeaten run, claiming five wins and four draws since September’s 2-1 defeat against Midtjylland.

Copenhagen have picked up 33 points from their 17 league matches so far to lead the way at the top of the table, only above second-placed Midtjylland on goal difference.

Randers vs FC Copenhagen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 33 wins from the last 57 meetings between the sides, Copenhagen boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Randers have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Copenhagen are unbeaten in their last five games against Bertelsen’s men, claiming three wins and two draws since a 1-0 defeat in April 2023.

Randers are on a run of five consecutive Superliga home games without defeat, picking up three wins and two draws since the start of September.

Randers vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

Having won their final two friendly outings before returning to league action, Randers will head into Monday’s game with confidence as they look to close the gap on Copenhagen at the top of the table.

However, Neestrup’s side boast a superior squad on paper and we are backing them to edge out the hosts, albeit by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Randers 1-2 FC Copenhagen

Randers vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Copenhagen to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last seven clashes between the two teams)

