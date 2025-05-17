Randers vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

The action continues in round 31 of the Danish Superliga as Randers and FC Copenhagen lock horns at Randers Stadium on Sunday. Jacob Neestrup’s men, who are unbeaten in their last seven games against the hosts, will look to extend this dominant run and edge closer to the league crown.

Ad

Randers continue to push for the Conference League playoff ticket as they secured a 3-1 victory over AGF at the Ceres Park Vejlby last weekend.

This followed a 3-2 victory over Nordsjaelland at the Randers Stadium on March 2, a result which saw Rasmus Bertelsen’s men's two-game winless run come to an end.

Randers currently sit third in the Superliga Championship round table with 48 points, level on points with fourth-placed Brondby, just outside the Conference League playoff spot.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Copenhagen needed an 83rd-minute strike from Thomas Delaney to salvage a 1-1 stalemate with Midtjylland in their thrilling top-of-the-table clash last time out.

Before that, Neestrup’s men were on a run of five consecutive victories, including a 1-0 win over Viborg in the semi-finals of the Danish Cup on May 1.

Copenhagen have picked up 57 points in the Superlig this season to sit top of the Championship round standings, just one point above second-placed Midtjylland.

Ad

Randers vs FC Copenhagen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 35 wins from the last 59 meetings between the sides, Copenhagen boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Randers have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Copenhagen are on a seven-game unbeaten run against Bertelsen’s men, claiming five wins and two draws since a 1-0 defeat in April 2023.

Randers are unbeaten in their last six home matches, picking up four wins and two draws since February’s 2-1 loss against Copenhagen.

Ad

Randers vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

With their season potentially on the line, we expect both Randers and Copenhagen to go all out at the Randers Stadium as they search for maximum points.

However, given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, we are backing Neestrup’s men to extend their dominance over the hosts and edge closer to the title.

Prediction: Randers 1-2 FC Copenhagen

Ad

Randers vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Copenhagen to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of their last nine encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More