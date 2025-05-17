Randers vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

The action continues in round 31 of the Danish Superliga as Randers and FC Copenhagen lock horns at Randers Stadium on Sunday. Jacob Neestrup’s men, who are unbeaten in their last seven games against the hosts, will look to extend this dominant run and edge closer to the league crown.
Randers continue to push for the Conference League playoff ticket as they secured a 3-1 victory over AGF at the Ceres Park Vejlby last weekend.
This followed a 3-2 victory over Nordsjaelland at the Randers Stadium on March 2, a result which saw Rasmus Bertelsen’s men's two-game winless run come to an end.
Randers currently sit third in the Superliga Championship round table with 48 points, level on points with fourth-placed Brondby, just outside the Conference League playoff spot.
Elsewhere, Copenhagen needed an 83rd-minute strike from Thomas Delaney to salvage a 1-1 stalemate with Midtjylland in their thrilling top-of-the-table clash last time out.
Before that, Neestrup’s men were on a run of five consecutive victories, including a 1-0 win over Viborg in the semi-finals of the Danish Cup on May 1.
Copenhagen have picked up 57 points in the Superlig this season to sit top of the Championship round standings, just one point above second-placed Midtjylland.
Randers vs FC Copenhagen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 35 wins from the last 59 meetings between the sides, Copenhagen boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Randers have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.
- Copenhagen are on a seven-game unbeaten run against Bertelsen’s men, claiming five wins and two draws since a 1-0 defeat in April 2023.
- Randers are unbeaten in their last six home matches, picking up four wins and two draws since February’s 2-1 loss against Copenhagen.
Randers vs FC Copenhagen Prediction
With their season potentially on the line, we expect both Randers and Copenhagen to go all out at the Randers Stadium as they search for maximum points.
However, given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, we are backing Neestrup’s men to extend their dominance over the hosts and edge closer to the title.
Prediction: Randers 1-2 FC Copenhagen
Randers vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Copenhagen to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of their last nine encounters)