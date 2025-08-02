Randers vs Silkeborg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

The action continues in round three of the Danish Superliga as Randers play host to Silkeborg at Cepheus Park on Sunday. Having won each of the last three meetings between the two teams, Silkeborg will head into the weekend looking to extend their recent dominance in this fixture and secure their first win of the new league campaign.

Randers turned in a resilient team display a fortnight ago as they fought back from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory over AGF at the Ceres Park Vejlby.

Prior to that, Rasmus Bertelsen’s side kicked off the 2025-26 Superliga campaign with a 1-1 draw against Velja at the Vejle Stadium after conceding a gut-wrenching 97th-minute equaliser.

Next up for Randers is the challenge of an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last four meetings since a narrow 1-0 victory in October 2023.

Elsewhere, Silkeborg booked their spot in the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round in midweek when they beat KA Akureyri 3-2 to complete a 4-3 aggregate victory over the Iceland-based outfit.

However, Nielsen’s men have struggled to get going back home, where they have lost each of their first two games to start the new league term.

Silkeborg suffered a humbling 3-0 loss against Brondby in the Superliga curtain-opener on July 20, one week before losing 2-0 at home against newly-promoted Fredericia.

Randers vs Silkeborg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 49 meetings between the sides, Randers boasts a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Silkeborg have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Kent Nielsen’s men are unbeaten in their last four games against Randers, playing out a 1-1 draw in November 2023 before picking up three wins from their subsequent three clashes.

Randers are unbeaten in six of their most recent eight Superliga home games, claiming four wins and two draws since late February.

Randers vs Silkeborg Prediction

Silkeborg have stumbled into the new league campaign and will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result. However, Randers have failed to win their last four meetings, and we predict that both sides will settle for a share of the spoils at Cepheus Park.

Prediction: Randers 1-1 Silkeborg

Randers vs Silkeborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five encounters)

