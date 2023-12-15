Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023

Rangers and Aberdeen will square off in the final of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday.

The Gers are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 away victory over Real Betis in their final group game in the UEFA Europa League. They twice took the lead in the first half through Abdallah Sima and Cyriel Dessiers but Los Verdiblancos drew level on each occasion courtesy of goals from Juan Miranda and Ayoze Perez.

Kemar Roofe bundled the ball over the line in the 78th minute to help Rangers claim a competitive victory in Spain for the first time in their history. The victory also saw the Glasgow outfit secure their spot in the knockout round as Group C winners.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Duk and Ester Sokler scored in either half to help the Dons claim maximum points.

The final will be played at Hampden Park. Rangers booked their spot at the showpiece event with a 3-1 win over Hearts in the semifinal. Aberdeen qualified with a 1-0 victory over Hibernian.

Rangers vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 52 wins from the last 87 head-to-head games, Aberdeen were victorious on 13 occasions while 22 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals in regulation time.

Rangers are currently on a 14-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning 11 games in this sequence including the last four on the bounce.

Aberdeen are winless in their last five away games (two losses).

Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction

Rangers have had a stop-start campaign to this point but claimed arguably the biggest win of their season in midweek. Coach Philippe Clement will hope his side can build on this to win the first trophy of his Ibrox spell.

Aberdeen, for their part, are fresh off a comfortable continental victory over Frankfurt and will be full of confidence.

We are backing Rangers to win a record-extending 28th League Cup and first since 2011.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Aberdeen

Rangers vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals