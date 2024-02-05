Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6th 2024

Rangers will entertain Aberdeen at the Ibrox Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday.

The hosts have enjoyed a 100% record in all competitions in 2024, keeping three clean sheets in five games. They made it four wins on the spin on Saturday, as goals from Fábio Silva, Rabbi Matondo, and Todd Cantwell helped them defeat Livingston 3-0 at home.

After recording wins in their first two games of the year, the visitors are winless in their last four games, playing out three 1-1 draws. In their previous outing, they held league leaders and reigning champions Celtic to a draw as Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn canceled out Bojan Miovski's 50th-minute opener.

The hosts can pull level on points with arch-rivals Celtic if they can register a win in this match. A win for the visitors, meanwhile, might help them climb to sixth place in the standings.

Rangers vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have locked horns 299 times in all competitions since 1905. As expected, the hosts have been the better side in these meetings with 146 wins. The visitors have 69 wins in this fixture and 84 games have ended in draws.

The visitors were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the hosts this season, recording a 3-1 away win in September and the home meeting in November ending in a draw.

Rangers avenged their loss in the Scottish League Cup final in December, recording a 1-0 win.

Aberdeen have just one win in their last five away games in the Premiership, suffering three defeats and failing to score in these defeats as well.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the Premiership this season, conceding 11 goals in 23 games.

They have kept seven clean sheets in their last 10 home meetings against the visitors.

Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction

The Gers have won 12 of their last 13 games across all competitions, with the only loss in that period coming against Celtic in the Premiership in December. They have won their last seven home games in the Premiership, scoring 19 goals while conceding just thrice, and are strong favorites.

They lost 3-1 at home in the league earlier this season, which was their first home loss in the league in this fixture since 2018, and will look to avenge that defeat.

The Dons have just two wins in 2024 thus far, with both coming away from home. They have drawn three of their last four games and will look to improve upon that record. In away games in the Premiership, they have failed to find the back of the net five times while conceding 18 goals and might struggle here.

They have just one win in their last 10 away meetings against the capital club, suffering seven defeats and failing to score seven times in that period, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Rangers' home advantage, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen

Rangers vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Bojan Miovski to score or assist any time - Yes