Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15, 2023

Rangers will square off against Aberdeen in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Rangers are the most successful team in the League Cup, lifting the trophy 27 times, though they have not been able to win the competition since the 2010-11 edition and last made it to the finals in the 2019-20 edition. Rangers defeated Dundee FC in the quarter-finals with Steven Davis' 10th-minute goal helping them to a 1-0 win.

Aberdeen have been in tremendous form in the League Cup, scoring 20 goals while conceding just two goals in six games thus far. In the quarter-finals, they overcame Partick Thistle 4-1 in October.

Rangers are on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions while Aberdeen returned to winning ways after five games with a 2-0 win over St. Johnstone last week.

Rangers vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have crossed paths 293 times across all competitions since 1905 and they have met just once in the League Cup. As expected, Rangers have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 143 wins to their name.

Aberdeen have been able to get the better of the Glasgow giants 67 times and 83 games have ended in draws.

Rangers are undefeated in their last 14 meetings against Aberdeen, who emerged as 1-0 winners in their only league meeting in the League Cup in 2018.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Aberdeen have scored at least two goals in each of their six games in the League Cup this season and will be looking to continue their form in this match.

Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction

The Gers have a solid record against the Dons and have picked up wins in their last three meetings. Rangers are on an eight-game unbeaten run at the moment while Aberdeen have picked up just two wins in their last eight games in all competitions.

Considering the current form and recent history between the two teams, we expect Rangers to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen

Rangers vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Rangers to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: James Tavernier to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 5: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

