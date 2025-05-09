Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Rangers will host Aberdeen at the Ibrox on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Scottish Premiership campaign. The home side have endured a quite disappointing season and will only be looking to confirm a spot in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers as they sit second in the table with 68 points.

Ad

They played out a 1-1 draw against rivals Celtic in their last match, heading into the break a goal up thanks to a Cyriel Dessers strike before their opponents leveled things up in the second half.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, have performed brightly this season as they continue their push for continental football while also gearing up for the Scottish Cup final at the end of the month. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to St. Mirren in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the contest.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit fourth in the league table with 53 points from 35 games and will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday.

Rangers vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 341 meetings between the two clubs, with Rangers winning 169 of those games and Aberdeen winning 83 times.

There have been 89 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The hosts have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

The Gers have the second-best offensive and defensive records in the Premiership this term, with 71 goals scored and 38 conceded.

Ad

Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction

Rangers are on a run of consecutive draws and are without a win in their last six games across all competitions. They are without a win at the Ibrox since early February and will be desperate to snap that streak on Sunday.

The Dons, meanwhile, saw their latest result end an eight-game unbeaten run and will be looking to put out a response here. They have, however, struggled on the road this season and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen

Rangers vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More