Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Rangers will host Aberdeen at the Ibrox on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Scottish Premiership campaign. The home side have endured a quite disappointing season and will only be looking to confirm a spot in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers as they sit second in the table with 68 points.
They played out a 1-1 draw against rivals Celtic in their last match, heading into the break a goal up thanks to a Cyriel Dessers strike before their opponents leveled things up in the second half.
Aberdeen, meanwhile, have performed brightly this season as they continue their push for continental football while also gearing up for the Scottish Cup final at the end of the month. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to St. Mirren in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the contest.
The visitors sit fourth in the league table with 53 points from 35 games and will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday.
Rangers vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Historically, there have been 341 meetings between the two clubs, with Rangers winning 169 of those games and Aberdeen winning 83 times.
- There have been 89 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.
- The hosts have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.
- The Gers have the second-best offensive and defensive records in the Premiership this term, with 71 goals scored and 38 conceded.
Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction
Rangers are on a run of consecutive draws and are without a win in their last six games across all competitions. They are without a win at the Ibrox since early February and will be desperate to snap that streak on Sunday.
The Dons, meanwhile, saw their latest result end an eight-game unbeaten run and will be looking to put out a response here. They have, however, struggled on the road this season and could lose this one.
Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen
Rangers vs Aberdeen Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)