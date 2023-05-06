Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7, 2023 

Rangers welcome Aberdeen to the Ibrox for a Scottish Premiership fixture on Sunday (May 7).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semifinals last weekend. Jota's 42nd-minute goal settled the contest between the Old Firm rivals and helped the Hoops book their spot in the final against Inverness.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, have not been in action since claiming maximum points in a 2-0 home win over Rangers in the final game of the regular season a fortnight ago. Liam Scales and Bojan Miovski scored second-half goals to inspire the win.

The victory meant the Dons ended the regular season in third spot, having garnered 53 points from 33 games. Rangers, meanwhile, finished the regular season in second place, 13 points behind runaway leaders Celtic.

Rangers vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 75th meeting between the two sides. Rangers lead 46-10.

Their most recent meeting a fortnight ago saw Aberdeen claim a 2-0 home win.

Aberdeen are on a seven-game winning run in the league, keeping a clean sheet in six games, including the last five.

Rangers captain James Tavernier is the highest goalscorer in the history of the fixture with 12 goals.

Six of Aberdeen's last seven away games have seen at least one side fail to score.

Rangers have scored at least twice in their last 11 home games across competitions.

Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction

Rangers suffered a harrowing defeat to Celtic in the cup semifinal, which was their third defeat to their arch-rivals in two months. It also meant the Gers will end the season trophyless.

Aberdeen, for their part, have been on a positive run of form, with a seven-game winning streak putting them in a confident mood heading into this game. They also ended the regular season with a win over Rangers two weeks ago, their first over the capital side in 15 games.

This win could give Barry Robson's side the confidence that they could get a positive result, but the hosts should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen

Rangers vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to score over 1.5 goals

