Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2022 

Rangers will welcome Aberdeen to the Ibrox on matchday 13 of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (October 29).

The hosts are coming off a harrowing 3-0 defeat to Napoli in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Giovanni Simeone's first-half brace guided the Nepolitans to victory. The loss condemned Rangers to a fifth consecutive defeat in the continent, where they are without a point this campaign.

Rangers will turn their attention to league action, where they are second with 26 points, four points behind table-toppers Celtic.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 victory at Motherwell. Bojan Miovski and Duk scored either side of Stuart McKinstry's goal to guide the Dons to victory.

The win helped them hold on to third spot in the standings, having garnered 19 points from 11 games.

Rangers vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their most recent meeting in March saw Rangers claim a 1-0 home win.

Rangers are unbeaten in their ten domestic home games this season, winning nine.

Four of Aberdeen's last five away games across competitions have seen both teams score.

Aberdeen have managed just one win in regulation time in their last five games on the road.

Four of the last six head-to-head games between the two teams have produced at least three goals.

Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction

Rangers have been vastly inferior to their continental opposition in the UEFA Champions League, leading to a forgettable display in the continent after a decade away.

Things have been much better on the domestic scene, though, where they are looking to wrestle the league title back from arch-rivals Celtic.

Barring an unlikely upset, Rangers should claim a comfortable victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Rangers 4-1 Aberdeen

Rangers vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win (Rangers have won nine and drawn one of their ten domestic home games this season.)

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Four of Aberdeen's last five away games across competitions have seen both teams score).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals - Yes (Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced at least three goals).

Tip 4 - Rangers to score 2+ goals

Tip 5 - Rangers to win the first half

