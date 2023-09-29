Rangers welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox for a Scottish Premiership matchday seven fixture on Saturday (September 30).

The hosts are coming off comfortable 4-0 home win over Livingston in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinal. Ryan Jack completed the rout in injury time to help his side book a date with Hearts in the last four.

Aberdeen also booked their their spot in the League Cup last four, albeit with a less comfortable 2-1 win at 10-man Ross County. Graeme Shinnie broke the deadlock in the eighth minute before Ester Sokler doubled the lead 10 minutes from time. Kyle Turner reduced arrears from the spot in the 83rd minute but couldn't help thwart Aberdeen booking a semifinal with Hibernian.

The Dons now turn their focus back to the league, where they comfortably dispatched Ross County 4-0 at home in their last outing. Meanwhile, Rangers' last league game was a narrow 1-0 home win over Motherwell.

The win left Michael Beale's side in third spot with 12 points, while Aberdeen are second from bottom with just five points from six games.

Rangers vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 54 wins and 12 losses in their last 84 games against Aberdeen.

Their most recent meeting in May 2023 saw Rangers win 1-0 at home.

Rangers' last five games across competitions have seen one team fail to score.

Five of Aberdeen's last six away games across competitions have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Rangers have the best defensive record in the league, conceding twice in six games.

Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction

Rangers are four points behind Celtic after six games played and cannot afford to drop too many more points if they are to wrest the league title from their arch-rivals.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, have had a hellish start to their league campaign, only registering their first win last week. Considering the same, expect Rangers to claim maximum points in a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Aberdeen

Rangers vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Rangers to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Under 2.5 goals