Rangers vs Aberdeen prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21 

The 2020-21 Scottish Premiership season will round up this weekend, with champions Rangers hosting Aberdeen at the Ibrox stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The home side come into this fixture off the back of a routine 3-0 away win against Livingston. James Tavernier, Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi all got on the scoresheet for the Gers.

Aberdeen fell to a 1-0 defeat to Hibernian on home turf. Christian Doidge scored the solitary goal in the first half to put paid to the hosts' chances of finishing in the top three.

The result of Saturday's game will have no impact on the final standings, with Rangers having already been declared champions, while Aberdeen will finish fourth.

Happy Eid al-Fitr to all Rangers fans celebrating around the world!#EidMubarak #EveryoneAnyone pic.twitter.com/xXEyNcLkGr — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 13, 2021

Rangers vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head

Rangers have 42 victories in the last 67 matches played between the sides. Aberdeen were victorious on just 10 occasions, while 16 previous games have ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2021 when an Alfredo Morelos brace helped Rangers pick up a 2-1 away victory. The win extended the capital side's unbeaten run against the Dons to seven games.

The hosts are the only unbeaten side in the league this term and are seeking to emulate Celtic's 'invincible' 2016-17 campaign under the management of Brendan Rodgers. Steven Gerrard's side also need just one point to reach a century of points in a single season for the first time in the club's history.

Aberdeen have picked up just one victory from their last four games in all competitions.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Aberdeen form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Rangers vs Aberdeen Team News

Rangers

Ryan Jack (calf), Nikola Katic (ACL), Filip Helander (knee), Scott Arfield (ankle) and Leon Balogun (achilles) are all unavailable for selection.

Borna Barisic has also been ruled out with a thigh injury but there are no suspension concerns for manager Steven Gerrard.

Injuries: Leon Balogun, Filip Helander, Scott Arfield, Nikola Katic, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic

Suspension: None

Aberdeen

Greg Leigh and Michael Devlin have been ruled out with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Stephen Glass.

Injuries: Michael Devlin, Greg Leigh

Suspension: none

Rangers vs Aberdeen Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Leon Thompson King, Jack Simpson, Connor Goldson, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

🎥 Post match reaction from the manager. pic.twitter.com/YWiIJjTzev — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 12, 2021

Aberdeen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gary Woods (GK); Jack MacKenzie, Andrew Considine, Tommie Hoban, Connor McLennan; Dylan McGeouch, Lewis Ferguson; Jonathan Hayes, Florian Kamberi, Ryan Hedges; Callum Hendry

Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction

Big things were expected from Rangers this season and in many ways. Winning only the league title represents something of an anticlimatic finish to a campaign that promised so much. However, ending a decade-long wait for glory is a major achievement in and of itself.

The hosts will be looking to sign off a spectacular season on a high and it is hard to see Aberdeen getting anything from a ground that has been an impenetrable fortress.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Aberdeen