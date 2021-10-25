Rangers vs Aberdeen prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Rangers host Aberdeen on Wednesday night at Ibrox in another game week of the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers beat St Mirren 2-1 away from home in their last game. After falling behind in the first five minutes of the game, Rangers responded with two quickfire goals in the first half to turn the game around. The victory at the weekend extended Rangers' unbeaten run in the league to eight games.

Rangers sit at the summit of the Premiership table with 23 points from 10 games. They will be looking to continue their good form with a win over Aberdeen as they target back-to-back league titles.

Aberdeen finally ended a 10-game winless run with a narrow 1-0 victory over Hibernian on Saturday. Christian Ramirez scored the sole goal of the game in a rather dour affair that saw two shots on target from both teams combined.

Aberdeen sit eighth in the league table with 11 points from 10 games. They will be happy to have ended their horrendous run but now face a difficult test from the defending champions, Rangers.

Rangers vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head

There have been 68 meetings between Rangers and Aberdeen in the past. Rangers have won 42 of those games while Aberdeen have won just 10 times. There have been 16 draws between the two sides.

The two sides last met in the Championship round of the Premiership last season. Rangers won the game 4-0.

Rangers Form Guide: W-D-W-W-D

Aberdeen Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

Rangers vs Aberdeen Team News

Rangers

Nnamdi Ofoborh and Filip Helander are both out with injuries and will miss the game against Aberdeen.

Ryan Kent and Ryan Jack have both begun recovery from injuries but may not be available to feature as early as Wednesday.

Injured: Nnamdi Ofoborh, Filip Helander

Doubtful: Ryan Kent, Ryan Jack

Suspended: None

Aberdeen

Declan Gallagher and Calvin Ramsay both came off injured in the first half of Aberdeen's last game and are not expected to feature on Wednesday. The duo join Michael Devlin, Matthew Kennedy and Andrew Considine on the injured list.

Injured: Declan Gallagher, Calvin Ramsay, Michael Devlin, Matthew Kennedy, Andrew Considine

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers vs Aberdeen Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun, Connor Goldson, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, John Lundstram; Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Aberdeen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joe Lewis; Jack MacKenzie, Ross McCrorie, David Bates, Jack Gurr; Lewis Ferguson, Scott Brown, Funso Ojo, Ryan Hedges; Christian Ramirez, Marley Watkins

Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction

Rangers are unbeaten in their last eight Premiership games and sit at the top of the league table. They have not lost a league game at Ibrox all year and will look to utilize their home advantage.

Aberdeen ended their 10-game winless run with a narrow 1-0 victory at the weekend. However, their struggles should resume when they face Rangers on Wednesday.

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Aberdeen

Edited by Nived Zenith