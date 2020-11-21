Rangers vs Aberdeen: Prediction, Preview, Team News and more | SPFL 2020-21

Aberdeen face a tough challenge this weekend in the Scottish Premier League, as they travel to Ibrox on Sunday, to face league leaders Rangers.

Steven Gerrard's side posted a sensational 8-0 win over Hamilton Academical in the last game before the international break, and have only dropped four points in 14 league games so far.

Rangers have also only conceded three league goals so far this season, with Gerrard having drilled his defence well, in addition to also seeing his side be the top-scorers in the league so far.

🔜 Steven Gerrard looks ahead to Sunday's match.



🗒️ Read the full Aberdeen preview from the manager: https://t.co/fUbDYSSzXl pic.twitter.com/iK8DAFSgxF — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 20, 2020

Aberdeen are in third place, 12 points behind Rangers, but they have two games in hand. In their last match, early goals from Scott Wright and Sam Cosgrove gave them a 2-0 win over Hibernian at Pittodrie Stadium.

Rangers vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head

Rangers have won 39 of the last 65 meetings against Aberdeen, losing only ten of those, while playing out 16 draws.

These two sides met on the opening day of the season, back in August. In that game at Pittodrie, a Ryan Kent goal was enough to give Rangers a 1-0 win.

Rangers form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Advertisement

Aberdeen form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Rangers vs Aberdeen team news

In terms of injuries, Gerrard only has Nikola Katic unavailable. The Croatian centre-back is not yet ready to play, as he is recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. However, Alfredo Morelos only arrived from South America late in the week, after being called up to the Colombia squad for the World Cup qualifiers. It is likely that Jermain Defoe will start up front for Rangers.

🎙️ SG: This is a very important period, but we go game-to-game. Two major tests this week but first thing first, we want a positive result on Sunday. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 20, 2020

Injuries: Nikola Katic

Suspended: None

Niall McGinn is ruled out for Aberdeen, after he picked up a calf injury. Dylan McGeouch, Jonny Hayes and Marley Watkins are all unavailable for selection as well, due to injury problems. Watkins has a hamstring injury, while McGeouch and Hayes have groin injuries..

Aberdeen will also be without midfielder Ross McCrorie, who is on loan from Rangers, as he is prevented from facing his parent club.

Injured: Niall McGinn, Dylan McGeouch, Jonny Hayes, Marley Watkins

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ross McCrorie

Rangers vs Aberdeen predicted XI

Rangers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara; Ianis Hagi, Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent; Jermain Defoe

Advertisement

Aberdeen Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Joe Lewis; Tommie Hoban, Ash Taylor, Andrew Considine; Connor McLennan, Furiso Ojo, Lewis Ferguson, Matty Kennedy; Ryan Hedges, Scott Wright; Sam Cosgrove

Rangers vs Aberdeen prediction

The big test for Rangers would be how they react after a lot of their players went on international duty during the past fortnight. However, Gerrard's side are a well-drilled unit, and should come out with a win in this game.

Predicted scoreline: Rangers 2-0 Aberdeen