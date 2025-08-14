Rangers vs Alloa Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Rangers and Alloa Athletic will square off in a Scottish League Cup round-of-16 tie on Saturday (August 16th). The game will be played at Ibrox Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Viktoria Plzen in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League third-round qualification tie. They went into the break behind to Rafiu Durosinmi's 41st-minute strike.
Lyall Cameron equalized on the hour mark, but Svetozar Markovic stepped off the bench to score the match-winner. Rangers advanced with a 4-2 aggregate victory despite the second-leg loss.
Alloa, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Stanraer in the Scottish Challenge Cup. All three goals were scored in the second half, with James Dolan and Saliu Turay scoring either side of Andrew Clarke's 56th-minute strike.
The Wasps will turn their attention to the League Cup and have booked their spot at this stage as Group C winners. Rangers received a bye owing to their European participation.
Rangers vs Alloa Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Rangers have five wins from the last 11 head-to-head games. Alloa Athletic were victorious just once, while five games ended in a share of the spoils.
- The last meeting between the two sides came in April 2016, when both sides canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in the Scottish Championship.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Rangers have won just one of their last five competitive games (three draws).
- Alloa's seven games across competitions this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Four of Rangers' last five games have witnessed goals at both ends.
Rangers vs Alloa Athletic Prediction
Rangers have made an indifferent start to the season, mounting pressure on manager Russell Martin at this early stage. The Gers have won just one of the last 14 Scottish League Cups.
Alloa Athletic made an emphatic start to the season, winning their first six games across competitions. They came crashing down with the loss to Stranraer last time out.
Rangers are overwhelming favorites. We expect the home side to advance with a comfortable victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Alloa Athletic
Rangers vs Alloa Athletic Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Rangers to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Rangers/Rangers