Rangers vs Ayr United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Rangers will welcome Ayr United to the Ibrox Stadium for a Scottish Cup fifth-round tie on Saturday.

The Gers are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Aberdeen at the same venue in the Scottish Premiership. Rabbi Matondo and Todd Cantwell scored on either side of Bojan Miovski to guide the capital side to all three points.

Ayr, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Dundee United. Jamie Murphy put them ahead in just the second minute. Tony Watt came off the bench after the break to change the game. The 30-year-old drew the game level in the 67th minute before turning provider for Ross Docherty in the 82nd minute.

The Honest Men will turn their attention to the cup and booked their spot at this stage with a 3-0 home win over Kelty Hearts in the last round. Rangers qualified with a 4-1 away win over Dumbarton.

Rangers vs Ayr United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have won the last 12 head-to-head games, keeping a clean sheet on 10 occasions.

Their most recent clash came in September 2018 when Rangers claimed a 4-0 home win in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinal.

Six of Rangers' last seven games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Ayr have won just one of their last eight away games in all competitions in regulation time (three losses, four draws).

Five of Rangers' last six competitive games have produced at least 10 corner kicks.

Rangers vs Ayr United Prediction

Rangers are still in the running for a domestic treble. They won the Scottish League Cup in December and Philippe Clement's side will continue their quest for a second piece of silverware here.

Ayr United are contesting the Scottish Championship and are not fancied to progress in this tie. The fact that the game is away from Somerset Park makes it more difficult as they have struggled on their travels in recent weeks.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing Rangers to sail through to the next round with a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Rangers 4-0 Ayr United

Rangers vs Ayr United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half/Fulltime result: Rangers/Rangers