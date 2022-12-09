Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10th 2022

Rangers will entertain Bayer Leverkusen at the Ibrox Stadium in a friendly game on Saturday.

The hosts will be playing their first friendly game of the ongoing international break and this match will help them warm up for their Scottish Premiership clash against Hibernian at home on Thursday. They have just one win to their name in their last four games across all competitions and will be looking to pick up a win here.

Bayer Leverkusen played a friendly game against St. Louis City 2 last month in the USA. Callum Hudson-Odoi opened the scoring in the 36th minute while Adam Hlozek bagged a brace as they picked up a 3-1 win.

The Bundesliga does not resume until late January and Leverkusen will be looking to keep their players sharp during the break.

Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths four times across all competitions, with all the meetings taking place in the Europa League. Bayer Leverkusen have a 2-1 lead in wins while one game has ended in a draw.

Rangers are winless at home against Leverkusen, with one game ending in a draw and one game ending in a 3-1 win for Leverkusen. Two of these meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Rangers are in second place in the Scottish Premiership, with 33 points to their name though they are trailing league leaders Celtic by nine points. They have the second-best attacking and defensive record in the competition as well, scoring 34 goals and conceding 14 times in 15 games.

Bayer Leverkusen are in 12th place in the Bundesliga table and have scored 25 goals while conceding 26 times in 15 games.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games across all competitions, picking up wins in their last three games while Rangers have just one win to their name in their last four games.

Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Rangers will play their first game under new manager Michael Beale and it will be interesting to see the kind of starting XI he opts for in the game. They have not played a game in a month and might be a bit rusty.

Die Werkself have seen an uptick in form in recent games and will be looking to continue that momentum in this match. As both teams are taking to the field after roughly a month, we expect them to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Rangers 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Rangers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Antonio Colak to score any time - Yes

