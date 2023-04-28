Arch-rivals Rangers and Celtic go head-to-head in the Scottish Cup semifinals at Hampden Park on Sunday (April 30).

Rangers, the reigning champions, will look to make the final for the 53rd time. They have won the cup 34 times, with only Celtic (40) lifting the trophy on more occasions.

The hosts recorded a comfortable 3-0 win in the quarterfinals over Raith Rovers at home, thanks to goals from Connor Goldson and Scott Arfield and a Ryan Nolan own goal.

Celtic's last appearance in the final came in 2020 when they lifted the Scottish Cup for the 40th time. They beat Hearts 3-0 away to book their semifinal berth, with Aaron Mooy, Kyogo Furuhashi and Cameron Carter-Vickers finding the back of the net.

In a semifinal rematch from last season, which went to extra time, Celtic will look to avenge that defeat.

Rangers vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Old-firm rivals have crossed paths 348 times across competitions with their first official meeting dating back to 1890. Rangers lead 132-124.

They have met 12 times in the Scottish Cup, with Rangers leading 6-5.

Celtic have scored at least twice in their last four games against Rangers across competitions.

The visitors are unbeaten in five meetings against Rangers since their defeat in the cup semifinal last season. They won 3-2 win in the Scottish Premiership earlier this month.

Celtic are unbeaten across competitions since November, dropping points just twice.

Rangers vs Celtic Prediction

Meetings between the two teams are always entertaining affairs, irrespective of form. They have met thrice in 2023. The League Cup final ended 2-1 for Celtic at Rangers, and the visitors also came out on top at home in their league meeting earlier this month.

Interestingly, clean sheets have come at a premium recently for both teams, with both keeping only a couple of shutouts in their last nine games. Considering the current form of the two teams, another high-scoring affair could ensue and Celtic emerging victorious.

Prediction: Rangers 2-3 Celtic

Rangers vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: James Tavernier to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes