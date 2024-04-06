Rangers vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024

The Old Firm derby will take center stage on Sunday as Rangers welcome arch-rivals Celtic to Ibrox Stadium for a crunch Scottish Premiership clash.

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 home win over Hibernian last weekend. James Tavernier, Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo scored to guide the Gers to victory.

Celtic, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 3-0 away win over Livingston. They went ahead through Jamie Brandon's 49th-minute own goal while further strikes from Paulo Bernardo and Matt O'Riley guaranteed the win.

The win left them at the summit, having garnered 74 points from 31 games. Rangers are second with 73 points to their name.

Rangers vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 439th meeting between the two sides. Rangers have 169 wins to their name, Celtic were victorious 167 times while 102 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2023 when Celtic claimed a 2-1 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of Celtic's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Rangers' last six competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of the last eight head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Rangers have the best home record in the league with 39 points garnered from 16 games in front of their fans.

Rangers vs Celtic Prediction

Rangers are one point off the summit with a game in hand. The Gers know that a win here would take them two points clear which could potentially become five points. This will be more than enough motivation, which when added to the prestige and bragging rights involved in winning this game would spur Philippe Clement's side to go all out for the win.

Celtic, for their part, have not had the best of seasons to this point. Their title defense could be over if they lose here and this is an outcome they will be keen to avoid.

The very nature of this fixture means both sides will give their all and the fact that it is a potential title-decider could add extra intensity. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Celtic

Rangers vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals