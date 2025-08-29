Rangers vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Rangers will host Celtic at Ibrox on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership campaign. The home side have endured a near-disastrous start to life under new head coach Russell Martin, most recently suffering an utterly humiliating 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers as pressure continues to mount on the former Southampton manager.

They are without a win in the league this season after three matches, playing out a 1-1 draw away at St. Mirren last time out in the Premiership with Findlay Curtis coming off the bench to score a crucial equalizer in the second-half.

Celtic, meanwhile, have enjoyed a bright start to their league campaign, going full steam ahead in pursuit of a fifth consecutive Premiership title. They beat Livingston 3-0 in their last league outing, with Benjamin Nygren netting a brace before Johnny Kenny sealed the points late in the day.

Like their weekend opponents, the visitors, however, suffered disappointing results in Europe over the past week as they missed out on a spot in the Champions League after losing their play-off round clash against Kazakhstan side Kairat Almaty.

Both clubs will now be looking to put their continental woes behind them this weekend to secure maximum points and bragging rights in the latest edition of the Old Firm.

Rangers vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 446 meetings between Rangers and Celtic. The hosts have won 171 of those games while the visitors have won just one fewer.

There have been 105 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The Gers have won two of their last three games in this fixture after losing six of their previous seven.

Celtic are the only side in the Scottish Premiership this term yet to concede any goals after the first three rounds.

Rangers vs Celtic Prediction

Rangers have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last six across all competitions. A win over their rivals this weekend will not erase all their struggles, but it could just provide the boost they need to kickstart their season.

The Celts are in far better form ahead of the derby on Saturday and will rely heavily on their impressive defensive performances of late to secure maximum points on the road.

Prediction: Rangers 1-2 Celtic

Rangers vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

