Rangers vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023

Rangers will square off against reigning champions and fierce rivals Celtic in a high-profile Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday (February 26).

The duo are two of the most successful teams in the competition, with Rangers winning 27 times and Celtic 20. So, it's no wonder that the two Glasgow giants are in the final again.

Rangers last won the competition in the 2010-11 season. They made the final in the 2019-20 campaign but lost 1-0 to Celtic and will look to avenge that loss this time.

Celtic, meanwhile, have won four of the last five editions of the cup competition. They beat Kilmarnock 2-0 in the semifinals last month, while Rangers saw off Aberdeen 2-1 in extra time.

Both teams head into this showdown in identical form, winning nine of their ten games in 2023. Rangers overcame Livingston 3-0 in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, thanks to goals from James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe. Celtic, meanwhile, beat Aberdeen 4-0 at home, thanks to Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Liel Abada strikes.

SPFL @spfl



#ViaplayCup Another chapter will be written on Sunday Another chapter will be written on Sunday 📖#ViaplayCup

Rangers vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Old Firm rivals have met 346 times across competitions since 1890. Rangers have a narrow 132-122 lead.

They will meet in the title decider of the Scottish Cup for the 16th time, with Rangers leading 9-6.

Five of their last six meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

They last met in the Premiership last month at the Ibrox Stadium in a 2-2 draw.

Rangers are unbeaten in 17 games across competitions, dropping points just twice. Celtic are also unbeaten in their last 17 games, drawing once.

Celtic have outscored Rangers 10-6 in three League Cup games and have also conceded fewer goals than their fierce rivals (1-2).

Rangers vs Celtic Prediction

The Gers have picked up just one win in their last six meetings against Celtic and might struggle here. Celtic have three wins in that period, but all of them came in the Premiership. Rangers beat Celtic n the Scottish FA Cup in 2021 and 2022.

Rangers Football Club @RangersFC



All the important info ahead of Sunday's match at Hampden Supporter Information - Viaplay Cup final.All the important info ahead of Sunday's match at Hampden Supporter Information - Viaplay Cup final.All the important info ahead of Sunday's match at Hampden ⤵️

Celtic have enjoyed a prolific run in 2023, scoring 33 goals in ten games. They have a superior record in this year's League Cup than Rangers, but the latter have a good record at Hampden Park and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Rangers 3-2 Celtic

Rangers vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Alfredo Morelos to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes