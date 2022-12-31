Rangers vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | January 2nd 2023

Rangers will entertain Old Firm rivals Celtic at the Ibrox Stadium in their first Scottish Premiership game of 2023 on Monday.

Celtic are at the top of the league standings with 54 points to their name as they have won 18 of their 19 games this season. The hosts are in second place in the league table and trail Celtic by nine points as they look to reduce the gap between themselves and the visitors.

The hosts have won their last four league games and in their previous outing, goals from Alfredo Morelos, Connor Goldson and Malik Tillman helped them defeat Motherwell 3-0 at home.

Celtic secured an impressive 4-0 away win over Hibernian last time around, as Aaron Mooy bagged a brace while Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi were also able to get on the scoresheet.

SPFL @spfl The final



@RangersFC v



Who will start the New Year with three points? The final #cinchSPFL matches of 2022 and first fixtures of 2023 @CelticFC - live on @SkySports Who will start the New Year with three points? 🏆 The final #cinchSPFL matches of 2022 and first fixtures of 2023📺 @RangersFC v @CelticFC - live on @SkySports Who will start the New Year with three points? https://t.co/FzLNRAW1jZ

Rangers vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Glasgow-based arrivals have a long-standing rivalry and have met 345 times across all competitions since 1890. They have been closely matched in these meetings, with the hosts having a narrow 132-122 lead in wins and as many as 91 games having ended in draws.

The hosts have just one win in their last five league meetings against the visitors and suffered a 4-0 defeat at Celtic Park in the reverse fixture in September.

Celtic have scored at least two goals in 11 of their last 12 league matches, as a result, these games have seen over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have the best attacking and defensive record in the competition, outscoring Rangers 61-44 in 19 league games and conceding 15 goals against the 18 let in by the hosts.

The last 14 meetings between the two teams at Monday's venue have produced conclusive results with six wins for the hosts and eight wins for the visitors.

Rangers have a couple of clean sheets in their last two home games while Celtic have kept clean sheets in their last four away games.

Rangers vs Celtic Prediction

Both teams have been in incredible form in their recent games and will be looking to kick off 2023 with a win. Ange Postecoglou's men have scored at least one goal in their last five meetings against the Gers and, taking into consideration their recent goalscoring form, we expect them to find the back of the net.

Celtic Football Club @CelticFC ✍️



We are delighted to announce the signing of current J-League Player of the Year and Japanese international Tomoki Iwata.



Welcome to ✍️ #WelcomeTomoki We are delighted to announce the signing of current J-League Player of the Year and Japanese international Tomoki Iwata.Welcome to #CelticFC , Tomoki! 🆕✍️ #WelcomeTomokiWe are delighted to announce the signing of current J-League Player of the Year and Japanese international Tomoki Iwata.Welcome to #CelticFC, Tomoki! 🍀🇯🇵

Both teams have resumed their league campaigns following the international break in a splendid fashion and a defeat for either team seems unlikely. The game is expected to end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Rangers 2-2 Celtic

Rangers vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Celtic to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Kyogo Furuhashi to score any time - Yes

