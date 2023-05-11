Rangers vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2023

Rangers will welcome fierce rivals Celtic to the Ibrox Stadium in their Scottish Premiership second-phase match on Saturday.

The visitors lifted the league title for the second season in a row last week, as goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu helped them to a 2-0 away win over Hearts. They have an unassailable 13-point lead over the hosts in the league table with just four games left to play.

Rangers returned to winning ways last Sunday as Todd Cantwell's 64th-minute strike helped them secure a 1-0 home win over Aberdeen. They are assured of a second-place finish this season and will be looking to spoil the visitors' party a bit by recording a win.

Rangers vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Old-Firm rivals have squared off 349 times in all competitions since 1890. The hosts have a narrow advantage in the head-to-head record at the moment with 132 wins. The visitors are catching up fast with the hosts and have 125 wins to their name. The spoils have been shared 92 times between them.

The visitors have been in impressive form this season and have gone unbeaten in their five meetings against the hosts, recording four wins.

They last met in the Scottish Cup semi-finals last month, with the visitors recording a 1-0 win to progress to the final.

Celtic have scored at least two goals in 17 of their last 18 Premiership matches.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 27 league outings.

The visitors are on a nine-game winning run in their travels in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets in that period.

The hosts have suffered three defeats in their last five games in all competitions, with a couple of them coming against the visitors.

Rangers vs Celtic Prediction

With the visitors lifting the league title last week, the hosts have nothing left to play for this season. Celtic, on the other hand, have a good shot of securing the domestic treble, with the Scottish Cup final scheduled for next month.

The visitors have had the hosts' number in their five meetings this season, outscoring them 12-5 in these games. They will be pumped following their confirmation as the league winners last week. We back Ange Postecoglou's men to continue their fine form with a narrow win over the hosts.

Prediction: Rangers 1-2 Celtic

Rangers vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kyogo Furuhashi to score or assist any time - Yes

